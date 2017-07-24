Raptors finish season 24-12

With the State Tournament being held in Marysville this year, Marysville was given an automatic bid to the tournament, which meant that one other team could join them.

After Sabetha fell to Marysville in the winner’s bracket, they dropped down to the loser’s bracket to take on Doniphan County to determine which team would be joining Marysville in the State Tournament. The final game of the Zone Tournament went back and fourth, but Doniphan County would eventually win 6-5, securing their spot in the State Tournament.

Doniphan County took the early lead, scoring three runs in the first innings. In the second, Sabetha fought back, scoring two runs on a walk, error and pair of hits including an RBI single by Mason Spellmeier.

Sabetha took the lead in the third when they scored an additional two runs. Sabetha scored one more run in the fourth. Heading into the fifth, Sabetha held the lead, 5-3.

Doniphan County stepped up their offensive and defensive game, scoring one run apiece in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings, all while holding Sabetha scoreless. Doniphan County won 6-5.

Kyle Grimm led Sabetha’s offense going 3-3, and tallying one RBI. Brandon Brownlee also had two hits and one run scored.

Braden Argabright pitched 6-2/3 innings for Sabetha. He allowed six runs on eight hits, while walking five batters and striking out four. He was relieved by Grimm.

The Raptors finished their season 24-12.