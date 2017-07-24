SHS alumnus experiences growth during ministry, internship trip

Jacob Frey works with a child in Uganda. Jacob Frey smiles with Ugandan children. Jacob Frey gathers with his missionary and internship team in Uganda. Jacob Frey works with a child in Uganda. Jacob Frey enjoys time with children in Uganda.

Submitted by Jacob Frey

I am a 2014 graduate of Sabetha High School and preparing to go into my senior year at Kansas State University with a dual major in human development/family studies and gerontology. It was a dream of mine to find a summer ministry/internship opportunity that would be a fit.

I found it in Joni Eareckson Tada’s International Disability Ministry called “Joni and Friends-Cause for Life.” Joni Eareckson Tada is the founder and CEO of this organization and an international advocate for people with disabilities. A diving accident left her quadriplegic, and she has been leading other people to Christ ever since.

The mission statement of “Cause 4 Life” global missions and internships is to encourage the Spirit empowered growth of a biblical compassionate love for others (Luke 10:25-37) with current and emerging Christian leaders, resulting in action-oriented ministry with people affected by disability (Luke 14:21-23) — together spreading hope around the world.

With the generous support of my family, my NorthRidge church family, and a scholarship from Joni and Friends, I headed to Uganda for the month of June. After five different plane flights, and traveling for 48 hours, I arrived in Africa. My team consisted of girls — yes, all girls — from all over the United States.

We spent our time serving and sharing the Gospel with as many people as we could. I helped lead a “Beyond Suffering” conference in Gulu. This village is still recovering from a civil war in which child soldiers were used to kill and cause havoc.

Here, I was educated more on how people with disabilities are treated in Uganda. Many people there believe that God cursed them with a disability, and it brings a lot of shame to families. One man I met told me that there is a river parents go to if they have a child with a disability and “accidentally” drop him or her in and walk away, leaving the child to die. As you can probably guess, a large part of our trip was spent sharing biblical truths about suffering, as well as just showing them love and compassion.

Two weeks were spent volunteering at the Kampala School for the Physically Handicapped in both the occupational and physical therapy department, as well as leading Vacation Bible School. The school consisted of around 170 boarding school students, who are all living with some sort of disability.

It was remarkable to see people with disabilities as the majority. So often, and in America as well, people with disabilities are looked at differently and discriminated against. In this school, the boarding students were a huge community, serving and helping each other. Even though they all had a disability, they used their unique personalities and strengths to assist the needs of others.

I spent my time repairing wheelchairs, leading hydrotherapy in the pool, helping students who struggled with swallowing by using Z-vibes, strengthening fine motor skills, using sensory integration, and loving these kids.

My roommate during this internship was a Ugandan citizen. He was studying special education at the Ugandan Christian University and supported by Joni and Friends ministry. This trip was the first time he had used a shower, slept in a simple single bed, and watched a 12 inch screen television. We developed a strong friendship, and I hope to remain connected with him for life.

This opportunity was a perfect time of growth for me professionally, spiritually and personally at this time of my life, as I prepare to apply for graduate school in occupational therapy. I am still feeling what is called “reverse culture shock.” While I lifeguard at our new Sabetha Aquatic Center, my mind keeps going back to the children in Uganda. As I prepare to apply now for occupational therapy School, I hope to be able to give back to my community, country and still have a connection with those big eyed children I grew to love in Uganda.