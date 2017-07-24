Wanda Elaine Walls

Wanda Elaine Walls died Tuesday, June 27, 2017. She was born May 21,1965, to Herald Newell and Orpha Bottom.

Preceding her in death are her parents; children, Dwayne Kolbek and Joshua Kolbek; and siblings, Christina Newell and Cecelia Provence.

Survivors include husband Kirby Walls; ex-husband Jeffrey Lee Kolbek; children, Kaitlynn Kolbek, Alexandria Bradbury, Rachel Kolbek, and Jeffrey Michael Kolbek; and siblings, Tony Bottom, Glenda Newell, Pamela Ward and Craig Martin.

Her funeral is set for 11 a.m. Saturday, July 29, at Bucks Grove Cemetery in Holton, followed by a wake at Banner Lake.

The Sabetha Herald 7/26/2017