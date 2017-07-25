Bern Firehouse project team looks ahead

After receiving approval earlier this month for a KAN STEP grant to rebuild the Bern Firehouse, those involved in the project have been busy learning more about the grant requirements in order to begin the project.

According to Grant Administrator Garrett Nordstrom, a technical assistance meeting was held Monday, July 17, to discuss the project and its requirements. Nordstrom said that present for the meeting were Nemaha County Commissioners, a representative from the Kansas Department of Commerce, a Kansas Rural Water representative and fire district volunteers.

“At the technical assistance meeting, the Kansas Department of Commerce lays out the requirements of the grant,” Nordstrom said. “This includes the date the project needs to be completed by, that the committee would have to meet a cost savings report through labor hours logged, record keeping, money and books. They also discussed how the County [Nemaha County] is technically the grantee and they will be required to pay all suppliers.”

Now that the requirements have been laid out, the project’s architect – Emily Koenig – will start working on the final designs and put together bid packages. According to Nordstrom, this process could take anywhere from three to six months.

After bid packages have been put together, the bidding process will take 30 days. The existing building will be demolished sometime after a material supplier has been selected. The committee will leave the building up until it must be torn down for the new building to be constructed.

Nordstrom said the project should be completed by July 31, 2019.

Project History

The process for building a new firehouse began in January 2016 after three representatives with the Bern Firehouse committee approached the Nemaha County Commission about applying for the KAN STEP Grant. A public hearing was held two weeks later, and it was approved to move forward with the pre-application process.

After the pre-application was approved through the KDOC, a site visit meeting was held on March 7, 2016.

One hundred twelve community members were present for the site visit meeting, at which the two KDOC representatives explained the KAN STEP grant process and what was expected of the community, as well as potential pitfalls.

On May 16, 2016, Bern Fire District No. 4 representatives went back before the board in order to choose a KAN STEP grant administrator and architect to help complete the project.

In September 2016, the grant was denied due to the size of the building that was planned.

In January 2017, the committee approached the Nemaha County Commission and received their approval to apply for KAN STEP Grant again. In March 2017, the committee received approval for their pre-application.

In June 2017, the committee submitted their final application. In July 2017, the committee received approval for the grant.

About the Grant

The KAN STEP Grant will provide funds if the community is willing to provide sweat equity and donations to equal at least 35 percent of the project. As part of the grant, an income survey is conducted and a significant percentage of the fire district must be classified as “low to moderate income” according to the grant guidelines.

The KAN STEP grant is the same grant that was used to build the Bern, Morrill and other community buildings.