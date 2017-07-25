Brown County Commission 7.24.17

The Board of Brown County Commissioners met in regular session Monday, July 24. Members present were Chairman Steve Roberts, Dwight Kruse and Keith Olsen. Also present was Deputy County Clerk Dawn Boyles. County Attorney Kevin Hill was present for a portion of the meeting.

The commissioners approved a County Wide Dispatch effective Jan. 1, 2018, subject to approval of the two municipalities and the County Sheriff Department affected.

Hiawatha Foundation for Economic Development (HFED) Director Michaela Moore presented the Microloan report for the commissions signatures. Moore also updated the commission on various HFED projects.

Bruce Rinkes with CFS Engineers presented a quote clarifying the fracture critical bridge inspections left out of their bid last week. The commissioners accepted the modified Bridge Inspection bid of CFS Engineers for $14,430 for bridge inspections and $18,700 for Fracture Critical Bridge.

Department Reports

Brown County Sheriff John Merchant reported that there are 34 inmates – 28 males and six females – in the Brown County Jail.

Also at the meeting:

The July 19 payroll was approved as follows: General, $63,552.25; Road and Bridge, $17,603.74; Election, $2,325.77; Technology, $766.69; Appraiser, $4,965.63; Noxious Weed, $1,986.12; ACC, $8,666.10; JJA Core, $9,767.58; ACE Fund, $116.51; Services for Elderly, $2,237.50; Solid Waste, $2,469.57; Special MVT, $5,469.01; Employee Benefit FICA, $7,454.49; and Employee Benefit KPERS, $8,109.66. After State Unemployment and Workers Compensation of $157.16 and Insurance of $7,387.48 were taken out, the total was $127,945.98.

The commission held a five minute executive session on non-elected personnel with the three commissioners and Merchant present to discuss personnel matters of non elected personnel with executive session necessary to protect privacy interests. No binding action was taken following the executive session.

Commissioners reviewed and approved the July 17 meeting minutes.

Commissioner Roberts signed the propane contract with Ag Partners.

The commissioners promoted Joshua Linck to Senior Assistant Road Foreman for District 2.

The commissioners decided to close all Brown County offices Monday, Aug. 21, due to the Solar Eclipse. The commission will meet on Tuesday, Aug. 22.

The next regular meeting was held Monday, July 31, to approve month end bills. These minutes were not available at The Herald’s press time.