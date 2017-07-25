CLUB NEWS: Sabetha Lions Club

Submitted by Dave Herbster

Matt Tedman attended a Sabetha Lions Club meeting recently and provided the club with a very informative presentation for his new business, T-House Honey.

M. Tedman and his wife Michelle started this bee keeping venture as a hobby, but have seen it grow into a successful small business. M. Tedman provided information regarding hive frame construction, location and hive health. He also discussed how bees communicate with each other regarding the location and direction of pollen producing plants near the hive.