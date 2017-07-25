NEK-AAA to sponsor driving program

Northeast Kansas Area Agency on Aging is sponsoring an AARP Driver Safety Program on Tuesday, Sept. 12. Participants will learn defensive driving techniques and how to adjust your driving to age-related changes in vision, hearing and reaction time. The class will also address car phones, anti-lock brakes, and more.

The class is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, at the Northeast Kansas Area Agency on Aging, 1803 Oregon Street in Hiawatha. Lunch hour will be from noon to 1 p.m. Bring a sack lunch or eat on your own.

You will receive a certificate upon completion. With the certificate, all insurance companies in Kansas must give you a discount on your car insurance premiums. You will want to check with your insurance agent as to how much of a discount you will receive. This program will be good for a discount on your insurance for three years.

This is a great opportunity to assess your own driving ability and brush up on your driving skills. There will be no test! The class is geared toward those 50 and over, but anyone may attend and receive the discount certificate.

A registration fee will be collected, payable to AARP. Fee is $15 for AARP members and $20 for non-members. Bring your Kansas driver’s license and AARP membership card.

Please call Northeast Kansas Area Agency on Aging to sign up, as there will be limited space! Call 742-7152 to reserve a place.