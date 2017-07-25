Sabetha City Commission: Rolling Hills Addition improvements approved

The Sabetha City Commission met at 6 p.m. Monday, July 24. Present were City Commissioners Nick Aberle, Norm Schmitt, Julie Burenheide and Maridel Wittmer, City Administrator Doug Allen, Assistant City Administrator Bill Shroyer and City Clerk Steve Compo.

Mayor Doug Clark was absent. Commissioner Wittmer served as acting mayor in Clark’s absence.

Rolling Hills addition

Commissioners approved Resolution No. 2017-12, establishing an improvement district for properties located in the Rolling Hills Addition.

The improvements include grading, creating of grader ditches and application of gravel to Timberlane Drive. A petition was signed by more than 50 percent of the landowners in the Rolling Hills Addition.

Upon completion of these improvements, the resolution states that the city will levy a special assessment for such cost against the property. Also, once the gravel is complete, the city has agreed to apply chip and seal to the roadway, which is being done at city expense ­ — not as a part of the improvement district cost.

Attorney Martin Mishler confirmed that, by approving this resolution and upon completion of the project, commissioners are accepting streets in the Rolling Hills Addition as city streets and are agreeing to maintain said streets.

Commissioners approved the resolution, which Wittmer signed in Clark’s absence.

See Resolution 2017-12 in this week’s Herald.

Fourth Street

At the July 10 meeting, commissioners discussed a garage standing on property at Fourth and Ohio streets that has been there for a number of years.

The garage has been found to be over the property line on the platted future extension of Fourth Street between Ohio and Oregon streets.

Upon the commissioners’ request, Mishler presented an agreement which states that the garage can stay unless the city needs to make Fourth Street a through street in the future.

Mishler confirmed the garage is listed on the county tax rolls as a structure being taxed as part of that property.

The agreement allows the encroachment on the street to continue and acknowledges that if it does need to become a through street, the garage will need to be moved. City Administrator Allen said he has spoken with the landowners and believes they are agreeable to this. Commissioners approved the agreement, which will be signed by Mayor Clark upon his return.

Also at the meeting:

Sabetha Police Chief Robert Wahwasuck presented his report.

Commissioners approved the following:

• Fire Department application for Jason Daharsh;

• A club license for Sabetha VFW;

• Request from Smoke’s Tavern to close off a portion of 13th Street on Saturday, Aug. 19, for Bike Night;

• Minutes from the July 10 meeting;

• State budget;

• Utility Billing Audit Agreement.

The next regular meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14.