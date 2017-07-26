God’s Will

Of all of the topics touched on in God’s Word, baptism is one of the ones most frequently mentioned. Strangely enough, baptism is widely misunderstood by the religious world. It is strange because the teaching concerning it is very plain and not at all complicated.

There are several aspects of baptism that could be discussed here, but we want to briefly discuss its place in salvation. Jesus said in Mark 16:16 that baptism is necessary to be saved.

The inspired apostle Peter said in Acts 2:38 that baptism is “for the remission of sins.” While it is sometimes claimed that “for” in that passage means “because of,” the Greek word used there never means “because of.” Inspiration records in Acts 22:16 that baptism washes away sins.

All through the New Testament, the emphasis of baptism is on Jesus. His name is associated with descriptions of baptism more than anything else. It is about uniting with Him. It says to the world “I stand with Jesus.” When we commit ourselves to become a follower of Jesus through baptism in His name, we unite ourselves with His teachings and blessings.

Ephesians 1:3 says “every spiritual blessing” is in Christ. There are several blessings found in Christ but the one we note for the purpose of this essay is the blessing of forgiveness. If anything goes hand in hand with the message of Jesus, it is forgiveness.

Baptism is often dismissed as a “work” and of course, one cannot work his or her way to heaven. The problem here is that baptism is never called a work in God’s Word. That is man’s designation, not God’s. It almost seems presumptuous to tell God what His words mean.

Since baptism is found in all of the cases of conversion in the book of Acts, it is apparent that there is a close connection between salvation and baptism. If we are saved eternally, it will be because of the grace of God — Ephesians 2:5,8. There is no other way to be saved. Unless there is universal salvation, there must be some requirements to access the grace of God. Any gift — which grace is — must be accepted to be useful.

Jesus said in John 8:24 that belief in Jesus as the Son of God is required to be saved. Why would anyone deny what Jesus said?

In Luke 13:3,5 Jesus said that repentance is necessary to be saved. Why would anyone deny what Jesus said?

Jesus said in Matthew 10:32,33 that confession of faith in Christ is necessary to be saved. Why would anyone deny what Jesus said and meant by this?

In Mark 16:16 and John 3:5, Jesus says that baptism is necessary to be saved. Why would anyone deny what Jesus said and meant?

Why do honest, sincere folks refuse to be immersed in water (baptism) to come in contact with the spiritual blood of Christ (Romans 6:3-4) which takes away sin?

After all, Jesus said in John 14:15 that we will keep His commandments if we love Him. Do these sincere folks not love Him?

Jesus said in Matthew 7:21 that it is the one who does the will of God who will be saved. Don’t we want to do God’s will?

If Jesus stood in front of you and said “He that believes and is baptized shall be saved…” (Mark 16:16), what would your answer be?

Dear sincere, honest folks, please look to God’s word and accept what it says about the place baptism plays in your salvation! It is not all that is required to be saved, as we have noted earlier, but it is the dividing line between being lost and being saved.