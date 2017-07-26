Nemaha County Commission

Submitted by Mary Kay Schultejans

The Board of Nemaha County Commissioners met in regular session Monday, July 24, in the Commissioner’s Room of the Nemaha County Courthouse. The meeting was called to order by Chairman Tim Burdiek leading the flag salute. Present also were Commissioners Dennis Henry and Gary Scoby, Road and Bridge/Solid Waste Supervisor Dennis Ronnebaum, Office Manager Kathy Haverkamp, and County Clerk Mary Kay Schultejans recording the minutes.

Burdiek signed Grant Agreement No. 17-ST-001 between the Kansas Department of Commerce and Nemaha County as presented. This agreement is for the CDBG grant recently awarded to Nemaha County for the construction of a new fire station for Bern Fire District No. 4 in the amount of $239,500.

The board reviewed the Nemaha County 2018 budget, suggesting further changes to be made to the document. Commissioners approved the budget for publication at a total mill levy of 45.706 mills.

Department Reports

Ronnebaum advised the board that:

• Bergkamp Construction submitted a new bid for adding concrete into the base of a portion of the Sabetha-Wetmore Road following testing done on this road by Terracon. Following discussion, the commissioners approved the final bid from Bergkamp Construction in the amount of $587,440.

• Ronnebaum wanted to know the board’s opinion concerning the chipping and sealing of a road in the city of Oneida.

Sheriff Rich Vernon advised the board that:

• He received bids for a new pickup for the Sheriff’s Office. Aberle Ford bid $33,995 for a 2018 Ford F150 crew cab four wheel drive pickup. Honeyman Ford bid $31,466 for a 2018 Ford F150 crew cab four-wheel drive pickup. Nemaha Valley Motors bid $28,250 for a 2018 Dodge 1500 crew cab four wheel drive pickup. Following discussion, the commissioners approved the bid from Nemaha Valley Motors for a 2018 Dodge 1500 pickup.

• Nemaha County Jail currently is holding 10 inmates.

Senior Services/Public Transit Director Diane Yunghans and Dispatcher/Administrative Assistant Marie Weaver came before the board to let commissioners know that they have partnered with other Nemaha County not-for-profit organizations to hold an upcoming community presentation concerning legacy planning in Nemaha County.

Yunghans and Weaver also spoke to commissioners about possibly moving their office to the Pioneer Building in order to have more room. Commissioners agreed to this request as long as all the logistics could be worked out.

Also at the meeting:

Commissioners reviewed and approved a quote from Gudenkauf Tree Service to trim and clean up the two oak trees on the Courthouse grounds for a cost of $1,785.

Commissioners reviewed and approved a quote of $550 from Schendel Pest Control, Inc. to provide termite control at the Nemaha County Community Building.

County Attorney Brad Lippert came before the board. Commissioners asked Lippert about the procedure for the sale of the current Sheriff’s Office pickup.

Commissioners also asked Lippert about the new tax lid law that affects the county’s 2018 budget.

The board reviewed and approved minutes from the July 17 meeting.

The next meeting was held at 9 a.m. Monday, July 31. These minutes were not available at The Herald’s press time.