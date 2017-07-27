Leaf scorch, bitter cucumbers

Leaf scorch is starting to show up on maples and other trees and shrubs. This is not a disease but rather a physiological problem associated with damaged roots, storm damage, limited soil area, or hot, dry winds.

This year, the wet spring may have compromised root systems so that they are now struggling to provide the moisture needed by the leaves. Moisture is lost so quickly from the leaves that roots can’t absorb and transfer water quickly enough to replace what is lost. Though scorch is usually associated with drought periods, it can appear even when the soil is moist.

Scorched leaves turn brown or, in some cases, turn black from the edges and between the major veins. If severe, the leaf may drop. Leaves may be affected over the entire tree or may be affected only on one side. White pines are also prone to this condition due to the delicacy of the needles.

Though scorch can be due solely to the weather, the condition of the roots of plants can make them much more susceptible to this condition. Shallow soils such as those over hardpan or rock lead to a limited root system that may not be able to absorb all the water needed.

As mentioned, trees may be more sensitive to scorch this year because of the heavy rains many areas received this spring. In certain cases, so much rain was received that oxygen was driven from the soil resulting in root damage. That root damage is now making it more difficult for trees to provide all the water needed for the leaves. Also, root damage due to disease, insects, poor drainage or construction can cause poor water uptake.

To help alleviate damage due to dry soils or limited root systems, water once per week for recently transplanted trees or every two weeks for large trees if there is no rainfall. Mulching small trees or shrubs will help conserve moisture.

Bitter Cucumbers

A bitter taste in cucumbers is the result of stress that can be caused by a number of factors, including heredity, moisture, temperature, soil characteristics and disease. Most often, this occurs during the hot part of the summer or later in the growing season.

Two compounds, cucurbitacins B and C, give rise to the bitter taste. Though often only the stem end is affected, at times the entire fruit is bitter.

Also, most of the bitter taste is found in and just under the skin. Removing the stem end and the skin can often help salvage bitter fruit.

Bitter fruit is not the result of cucumbers cross-pollinating with squash or melons. These plants cannot cross-pollinate with one another.

Often newer varieties are less likely to become bitter than older ones. Proper cultural care is also often helpful. Make sure plants have the following:

• Well-drained soil with a pH between 6.0 and 6.5. Plenty of organic matter also helps.

• Mulch. Mulch helps conserve moisture and keeps roots cool during hot, dry weather.

• Adequate water especially during the fruiting season.

• Disease and insect control.