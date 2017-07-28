Breastfeeding Clinic open house to be held August 9

Submitted Christina Livengood

Tuesday, Aug. 1, through Monday, Aug. 7, is World Breastfeeding Week, and the entire month of August is National Breastfeeding Month.

To celebrate, Nemaha County Community Health Services (NCCHS) would like to invite the public to an Open House for Sabetha’s Breastfeeding Clinic from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, at NCCHS at in Sabetha.

The Breastfeeding Clinic is a collaborative effort between Sabetha Community Hospital and NCCHS, and opened May 1, 2017. The clinic is housed in the NCCHS office at 1004 Main Street in Sabetha, and is staffed by Registered Nurse and Certified Breastfeeding Educator, Misty Scott.

The walk-in clinic is open to prenatal clients and breastfeeding mothers every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to noon. No appointment necessary.

The clinic recently received one of 250 grants given out nationally, which allows it to provide each breastfeeding mom who visits the clinic with their choice of a nursing bra, nursing tank top, or nursing cover-up — while supplies last.

Stop by the Open House to see the clinic, meet the staff, enjoy refreshments and register for a drawing to win a nursing cover-up.