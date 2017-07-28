breaking news New

Brown county Free Fair results are released

Avery Baumgartner holds her Grand Champion Rabbit during the Brown County Fair.

Herald Report

The Brown County Fair – which ran from July 10 through 14 – is completed for 2017. The annual fair provides the opportunity for local 4-H members to show off the projects they have been working on throughout the year.

Results are as follows:

Fairview willing workers

Aden Grathwohl

Purple: Angus Heifer; Maine Anjou Heifer; Shorthorn Heifer; Shorthorn Steer; Junior Showman; Shortie photo; Champ photo

Blue: Miley photo; Friends photo

Other: Champ Maine Anjou Heifer; Jr. Champion Showman; Reserve Champion Angus Heifer; Champ Shorthorn Steer; Champ Shorthorn Heifer; Grand Champion Steer; Top Home Raised Heifer; Supreme Heifer

Avery Baumgartner

Purple: 6 Class Rabbit Senior Buck; 6 Class Rabbit Senior Buck; Colored Satin Fur; Colored Satin Fur

Blue: 6 Class Rabbit Senior Buck; Inter. Showmanship

Red: Commercial Ewe Lamb; Commercial Ewe Lamb

Other: Rabbit Inter. Champ Showman

Brenden Severin

Purple: Visual Arts, 4-H Rock; Orange Tapioca

Blue: Swine Junior Showmanship; Market Hogs 4; No Bakes; Chocolate Cake

Red: Market Hogs 2

Evan Brockhoff

Purple: Pineapple Chiffon Cake

Red: Cracked Wheat Bread

Flint Lowdermilk

Blue: Bucket Calf Showmanship 7-17; Bucket Calf 7-9; Easy Edible Construction Trucks; White Chocolate Party Mix; Tasty Turtles; Visual Arts, Rock Animals

Hunter Lowdermilk

Purple: Senior Showman; Commercial Ewe Lamb; Cream Puffs; Marbled Loaf; Cream Cheese Butterbraid; Swine Senior Showmanship; Visual Arts, Painted Window; Visual Arts, Wooden Sign; Visual Arts, Prom Dress; Extra Snotty photo; Stargazing Lilly photo

Blue: Heavy Weight Crossbred Steer; Commercial Ewe Lamb; Red Velvet Marbled Bunt; Market Hogs 2; Green and Gold photo

Red: Double Crust Cherry Pie; Superior photo

Other: Food Exhibit award 15 and up; First place Sr. Livestock Judging; Round Robin Sr. showman; Grand Champ Market Lamb; Sr. Champ Showman Sheep

Jake Rieger

Purple: Commercial Ewe Lamb; Swine Junior Showmanship; Shorthorn Steer; Medium Weight Crossbred Steer; Commercial Ewe Lamb; Commercial Ewe Lamb; Commercial Yearling Ewe; 12-24 Month Does; 4-12 Month Does

Blue: Pen of 3; Gilts Class No. 1; Gilts Class No. 1; Junior Showman; Market Hogs 1; Market Hogs 1; Market Hogs 4; 4-12 Month Does

Red: 12-24 Month Does; Commercial Ewe Lamb; 12-24 Month Does

Other: Round Robin Junior Showman; Sheep Jr. Champ Showman

Joey Meyer

Purple: Mexican Pulled Pork; Cream Cheese Mints

Blue: Yellow Onions; White Onions; Buymanship, Boys

Kodi Miller

Purple: Commercial Heifer; Crossbred Steers Light Weight; Military Tank; Salted Caramel Butter Bars; Military Tank

Blue: Junior Showman; Swine Junior Showmanship; Gilts Class No. 1; Gilts Class No. 1; Market Hogs 1; Place Setting; Swimming in the Pond photo; Visual Arts, Pillow; Visual Arts, Miller Sign; One-Pot Taco Spaghetti; Banana Bundt Cake; Peanut Butter Popcorn Party Mix

Red: Little Cousins photo; Visual Arts, Clay Cup

White: Kansas Sky (night) photo

Other: Reserve Champ Commercial Heifer; Decorated Food 7-13

Megan Brockhoff

Blue: White House Photo; WWII Memorial Photo; Visual Arts, Pineapple Light; Visual Arts, Night Scene

Red: Green Beans; White Potatoes; Cucumbers; Jefferson Memorial photo; Visual Arts, Clothespin Candle Holder; Visual Arts, Glass Candle Holder

White: Air Force Memorial photo

Tayler Bacon

Purple: Shorthorn Plus Heifer; Senior Showman

Blue: Heavy Weight Crossbred Steer

Other: Champion Shorthorn Plus Heifer; Reserve Champion Supreme Heifer

Walker Lowdermilk

Purple: Senior Showman; Commercial Ewe Lamb; Swine Senior Showmanship; Cookies and Cream Cookies

Blue: Commercial Ewe Lamb; Market Hogs 3; Blueberry Pie Bites; Aunties Idiot Bread

Other: Sr. Reserve Champ Showman Beef; Sr. Reserve Champ Showman Sheep

Morrill Tip Top

Amber Menold

Purple: Colored Satin Fur; Class 5 Market Lamb; Pencil Drawing (Bug); Acrylic Painting (tree); Garlic Basil Knot; Star Twisted Bread; Garden of the Gods Photo;

Blue: 6 Class Rabbit Senior Buck; Class 4 Market Lamb; Senior Showmanship; Zucchini Cheddar Cheese and Chive Buttermilk Quick Bread; Honey Whole Wheat Bread; Colorado Mountains Photo

Other: Garlic Basil Knots; Champ Specialty Breads and Rolls

Carly Hartter

Purple: Cucumbers; Raspberry Cream Cheese Rolls; Whole Wheat Bread; Barn Photo; Sly Tuxedo Grin Photo; Reading; Irish Crème Chocolate Oatmeal Chuckers; Raisin Filled Sugar Cookies

Blue: Cats; Zucchini; Beets; White Onions; Yellow Onions; Red Onions; Yukon Gold Potatoes; Red Potatoes; Herb Assortment; Old Pump House photo; Baby Pinecones photo; Visual Arts, Painted Pottery; Visual Arts, Crystal Mosaic Kit; Visual Arts, Sunset Over Water Painting; Moon Pies; Recipe Book

Red: Jalapeño Peppers; Echinacea; Green Beans; Barn Photo Story photo

White: Chili Peppers

Other: Whole Wheat Loaf; Whole Wheat Loaf Champion; Misc Purple Award; Photography Exhibit Award; Plant SC Exhibit award

Cody Meyer

Purple: Purple Plum Pie; Furniture; Rocket Made from a Kit 14-18; Furniture; Red Potatoes

Blue: Blackberry Jam Cake; Soft Oat Rolls; 60 Minute Mini Breads; Sun Through the Eiffel Tower photo; The Eiffel Tower photo; The Castle of Chillon photo; Educational Exhibit

Red: Greenland from 33,000 ft photo

Other: Rocketry Purple Award; Woodworking Elec Purple Award

Emmie Grimm

Purple: Dairy Heifer; Dairy Heifer; Heavy Weight Crossbred Steer; Junior Showman; Does 6-12 Months; Market Goats; Market Goats; Market Goats; Poultry Education Exhibit; Standard Breeds – Lg. Fowl-young; Standard Breeds-Bantams-old; Production Pullets – Pen of 3; Jr. Showmanship; Class 3 Market Lamb; Sr. Sheep Showman; Bandana Skirt; Cloth Book; Floral Dress with Belt; Knit Skirt; Yellow Onions; Red Onions; Garden Display; Junior Demonstration- Jap; Precious Moments Photo; Commercial Heifer; Bucket Calf Showmanship 7-18; Bucket Calf 7-9; Educational Exhibit; Miniature Jr. Showmanship; Shepherd’s Lead; Swine Education Exhibit; Pee Wee Showmanship; Visual Arts, Decorative Storage Box; Fiber Arts, Needle Art, Tea Towel; Fiber Arts, Needle Art, Tea Towel; Fiber Arts, Crochet, Doily; Fiber Arts, Crochet, Doily; Fiber Arts, Crochet, Ear Warmer; Educational Notebook, Fiber Arts; Ed Exhibit, Arts and Crafts Notebook; Sewing Basket; Sewing Notebook; Buymanship, Girls; Construction; Buymanship; Place Setting; Pasta Salad; Ranch Pasta Salad; Rhubarb Salad; Chicago Noodles; Apple Pie; Cherry Pie; Angel Food Cake; Rhubarb Coffee Cake; Eat a Rainbow; My Healthy Plate; Foods Preservation; Recipe Book; Pizza Sauce; Chicken; Butterhorns; Parmesan Breadsticks; Cinnamon Rolls; Caramel Pecan Rolls; Notebook

Blue: Educational Display Beef; Educational Display Dairy; Does 6-12 Months; Standard Breeds – Lg. Fowl-young; Standard Breeds – Lg. Fowl-young; Standard Breeds – Lg. Fowl-young; Standard Breeds – Lg. Fowl-young; Standard Breeds – Lg. Fowl-young; Standard Breeds – Lg. Fowl-young; Standard Breeds – Lg. Fowl-young; Jr. Showmanship; Class 3 Market Lamb; Jalapeño Peppers; Rhubarb; Green Beans; Beets; Annual; Perennial; Perennial; Perennial; Perennial; Cut Flowers; Flower Notebook; Gardening Notebook; Brome Seed; Wheat Seed; Peaceful Country Photo; Miniature Horse 2 years and older; Rabbit Education Exhibit; Pen of 3; Gilts Class No. 1; Gilts Class No. 3; Market Hogs 2; Market Hogs 3; Market Hogs 5; Visual Arts, Crayon Art; Visual Arts, Bubbles; Visual Arts, “Love” Pillow; Fiber Arts, Needle Art, Neck Pillow; Peaches; Potatoes; Bread and Butter; Herbed Dinner Rolls; Sour Cream Chive Bread; Reading

Red: Market Goats; Colored Rex Fur; Class 3 Market Lamb; Class 4 Market Lamb; Red Potatoes; Potatoes; Cabbage; Squash; Zucchini; Perennial; Yellow Corn; Alfalfa Hay; Brome Hay; Elegance Twice photo

White: Perennial; 4 Class Rabbit Senior Doe

Other: Champ Commercial Heifer; Champ Commercial Heifer; Reserve Champ Showman Bucket Calf; Construc Exhibit Top Overall; Construc Garment Revue Jr. Grand; Champion Dairy Cow; Jr. Showman Champion Dairy Goat; Demonstration Jr. Champion; Demonstration Exhibitor; Reserve Champ Non Perishable Pie; Food Exhibit Up To 9 Years Of Age; Food Pres Jr. Exhibit Award; Livestock Judging First Place Jr.; Meat Goat Jr. Champ Showman; Misc Purple Award; Plant SC Top Exhibit Award; Champ Small Bird Poultry; Jr. Champ Showman Poultry; Reserve Champion Ewe; Jr. Reserve Champ Showman Sheep; Top Home Raised Ewe; Shepherd’s Lead Participant; Shepherds Lead Participant with Estie; Champ Pen of Three Swine; Visual Arts and Crafts Exhibit Award

Isaac Hartter

Purple: White Gold Potatoes; Zucchini; Cucumbers; Almond Apricot Chunker; Best Ever Chocolate Chip Cookies; Old Barn photo; Old Truck photo; Original Materials 10-13; Robot; Visual Arts, Rooster Pastel; Visual Arts, M&M Rocks

Blue: Beets; Jalapeño Peppers; Yellow Onions; Green Beans; Herb Assortment; Black Eyed Susan; Banana Bread; Lily photo; Rocket Made from a Kit 10-13; Visual Arts, Moonrise Painting

Red: Red Potatoes; Bell Peppers; Red Onions; Radishes; White Onions; German Crusty Bread; Rippling Stream photo

White: Peas

Other: Plant SC Exhibitor Award; Rocketry Purple Award; Visual Arts and Crafts Exhibit Award

Jake Beyer

Purple: Class 4 Market Lamb; Educational Exhibit

Blue: Class 4 Market Lamb

Red: Class 5 Market Lamb

Other: Forestry Wildlife Geo. Purple Award

Jared Millsap

Purple: Green Beans; Blackberry Pie

Blue: Swine Senior Showmanship; Market Hogs 5; Bluebarb Pie; Chocolate Pecan Pie; Furniture

Kade Menold

Blue: Pee Wee Showmanship; Market Hogs 4

Kalya Millsap

Blue: Swine Junior Showmanship; Chocolate Almond Heaven Cake

Red: Market Hogs 2; Chocolate Peppermint Cake

Karli Millsap

Purple: Swine Junior Showmanship; Andes Cream de Menthe Cookies

Blue: Market Hogs 3

Kate Beyer

Purple: Class 4 Market Lamb; Visual Arts, Dirty Cup Pour Painting; Key Lime Cheesecake; Baked Granola; Rosemary Bread; Footprints in the Sand photo; Jr. Sheep Showman

Blue: Recipe Book; Parmesan Italian Cheese; Foggy Morning photo; California Coast/Ocean photo

Red: Fence Post with Chain photo

Other: Photography Exhibit Award

Kellen Menold

Purple: West Coast Photo

Blue: Swine Junior Showmanship; Market Hogs 1

Kiaya Beyer

Purple: Class 4 Market Lamb; Sr. Sheep Showman; Frozen Fruit Cup; Rocky Road Cheerios; Snickerdoodle Cookies; Recipe Book

Blue: Lemon Blueberry Bread; Honey Oatmeal Bread; Visual Arts, Owl String Art; Visual Arts, Canvas Painting

Kody Beyer

Purple: Class 4 Market Lamb; Visual Arts, String Art Robot

Blue: Class 3 Market Lamb; Visual Arts, Pheasant Pencil; Visual Arts, Pottery Bowl

Red: Class 5 Market Lamb

Lanie Menold

Purple: Tiger photo

Blue: Visual Arts, Canvas Painting; Visual Arts, Rock Photo Holder

Logan Ploeger

Purple: Class 2 Market Lamb; Class 3 Market Lamb; Fiber Arts, Knitting, Scarf; Zucchini Bread; Chocolate No Bakes

Blue: Class 5 Market Lamb; Sr. Sheep Showman; Visual Arts, String Art Wolf; Visual Arts, Lego Forest Biome; Visual Arts, Lego Snow Biome; Amish Sweet Bread

Red: Sunset photo; Flower photo

Lucas Menold

Purple: Pecan Pie; Chocolate Chip Cookies; Sunsets and Silos photo

Blue: Like Ta-Mater But with out the Ta; Kansas Sunset photo; Rocket Made from a Kit 10-13

Red: Wheels of the Past photo

Lyndsey Menold

Purple: Sewing Basket; Puppy Chow; Visual Arts, Ceramic Hand Painting

Blue: Pillowcase; Decorated Cupcake Peppa Pig; Visual Arts, Bottle Cap Magnets

Madison Menold

Purple: Sewing Basket; Buymanship, Girls; Place Setting; Apricot Pie

Blue: Rocket Made from a Kit 10-13; Banana Bread; French Bread

Red: Honey Gingerbread

Other: Place Setting Jr. Champion

Nate Menold

Blue: Swine Junior Showmanship; Market Hogs 1

Norea Menold

Purple: Place Setting; On the Banks of Sagatuk photo; Visual Arts, Musical Zentangle; Sewing Basket; Buymanship, Girls; Focaccia Bread

Blue: Strings of Music photo; Half Time is our Time photo; Dew Drops photo; English Muffin Bread

Red: Rhubarb Pie

Other: Place Setting Sr. Champion; Photography Top Waterfowl

Thadd Menold

Purple: Sr Sheep Showman

Blue: Class 4 Market Lamb

Red: Class 3 Market Lamb

Tyler Menold

Purple: Standard Breeds – Lg. Fowl-young; Jr. Showmanship; Class 5 Market Lamb; Apple Pie; Snickerdoodle Muffins

Blue: Standard Breeds – Lg. Fowl-young; Standard Breeds – Lg. Fowl-young; Standard Breeds – Lg. Fowl-young; Sr. Sheep Showman; Granola Bar; Chocolate bread

 

Walker Lowdermilk stands with his lamb after receiving the Reserve Champion Showmanship Market Lamb award.
Hunter Lowdermilk smiles for a photo after receiving the Grand Champ Market Lamb and Grand Champ Senior Showmanship Award during the Brown County Fair.
Avery Baumgartner receives Grand Champion Intermediate Rabbit Showmanship during the Brown County Fair.
Avery Baumgartner holds her Grand Champion Rabbit during the Brown County Fair.
Walker Lowdermilk (right) smiles for a photo with his Grand Champion hog during the Brown County Fair.
Hunter Lowdermilk (left) smiles for a photo after receiving the Grand Champ Senior Showmanship Hog award at the Brown County Fair.
Jake Rieger (right) smiles for a photo with his Grand Champion and Reserve Champion Breeding Guilt during the Brown County Fair.
Walker Lowdermilk stands with his steer during the Brown County Fair.
Emmie Grimm is junior champion in demonstrations at the Brown County Fair.
Kacey Rieger, left, presents an award to Hunter Lowdermilk, right, for the senior division round robin showmanship.
Rachel Knudson, right, presents Kate Beyer, left, the photography exhibitor award.
Rachel Knudson, right, presents Kodi Miller, left, the champion prize in the junior division for decorated food.
Rachel Knudson, right, presents Walker Lowdermilk, left, the Larry Schumann Outstanding Exhibitor Award at the Brown County Fair.
Rachel Knudson, right, presents Madison Menold, left, the top junior place setting award at the Brown County Fair.
Cody Meyer, center, receives the Max Loyd Top Woodworking Exhibitor Award at the Brown County Fair. He is pictured with Georgie Loyd, left, and Leon Wissman, right.
Avery Baumgartner stands with her market lamb during the Brown County Fair.
Rachel Knudson, right, presents Amber Menold, left, the champion award for her specialty breads and rolls at the Brown County Fair.
Flint Lowdermilk leads his bucket calf around the arena during the Brown County Fair.
Hunter Lowdermilk leads her steer around the arena during the Brown County Fair.
Kodi Miller stands with his steer during the Brown County Fair.
Kodi Miller walks around the arena with his hog during the Brown County Fair.

The Sabetha Herald1918 Posts

The Sabetha Herald has been serving Sabetha since 1876.

0 Comments

What Are Your Thoughts?

Login

Welcome! Login in to your account

Remember me Lost your password?

Lost Password