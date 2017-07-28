Brown county Free Fair results are released

Herald Report

The Brown County Fair – which ran from July 10 through 14 – is completed for 2017. The annual fair provides the opportunity for local 4-H members to show off the projects they have been working on throughout the year.

Results are as follows:

Fairview willing workers

Aden Grathwohl

Purple: Angus Heifer; Maine Anjou Heifer; Shorthorn Heifer; Shorthorn Steer; Junior Showman; Shortie photo; Champ photo

Blue: Miley photo; Friends photo

Other: Champ Maine Anjou Heifer; Jr. Champion Showman; Reserve Champion Angus Heifer; Champ Shorthorn Steer; Champ Shorthorn Heifer; Grand Champion Steer; Top Home Raised Heifer; Supreme Heifer

Avery Baumgartner

Purple: 6 Class Rabbit Senior Buck; 6 Class Rabbit Senior Buck; Colored Satin Fur; Colored Satin Fur

Blue: 6 Class Rabbit Senior Buck; Inter. Showmanship

Red: Commercial Ewe Lamb; Commercial Ewe Lamb

Other: Rabbit Inter. Champ Showman

Brenden Severin

Purple: Visual Arts, 4-H Rock; Orange Tapioca

Blue: Swine Junior Showmanship; Market Hogs 4; No Bakes; Chocolate Cake

Red: Market Hogs 2

Evan Brockhoff

Purple: Pineapple Chiffon Cake

Red: Cracked Wheat Bread

Flint Lowdermilk

Blue: Bucket Calf Showmanship 7-17; Bucket Calf 7-9; Easy Edible Construction Trucks; White Chocolate Party Mix; Tasty Turtles; Visual Arts, Rock Animals

Hunter Lowdermilk

Purple: Senior Showman; Commercial Ewe Lamb; Cream Puffs; Marbled Loaf; Cream Cheese Butterbraid; Swine Senior Showmanship; Visual Arts, Painted Window; Visual Arts, Wooden Sign; Visual Arts, Prom Dress; Extra Snotty photo; Stargazing Lilly photo

Blue: Heavy Weight Crossbred Steer; Commercial Ewe Lamb; Red Velvet Marbled Bunt; Market Hogs 2; Green and Gold photo

Red: Double Crust Cherry Pie; Superior photo

Other: Food Exhibit award 15 and up; First place Sr. Livestock Judging; Round Robin Sr. showman; Grand Champ Market Lamb; Sr. Champ Showman Sheep

Jake Rieger

Purple: Commercial Ewe Lamb; Swine Junior Showmanship; Shorthorn Steer; Medium Weight Crossbred Steer; Commercial Ewe Lamb; Commercial Ewe Lamb; Commercial Yearling Ewe; 12-24 Month Does; 4-12 Month Does

Blue: Pen of 3; Gilts Class No. 1; Gilts Class No. 1; Junior Showman; Market Hogs 1; Market Hogs 1; Market Hogs 4; 4-12 Month Does

Red: 12-24 Month Does; Commercial Ewe Lamb; 12-24 Month Does

Other: Round Robin Junior Showman; Sheep Jr. Champ Showman

Joey Meyer

Purple: Mexican Pulled Pork; Cream Cheese Mints

Blue: Yellow Onions; White Onions; Buymanship, Boys

Kodi Miller

Purple: Commercial Heifer; Crossbred Steers Light Weight; Military Tank; Salted Caramel Butter Bars; Military Tank

Blue: Junior Showman; Swine Junior Showmanship; Gilts Class No. 1; Gilts Class No. 1; Market Hogs 1; Place Setting; Swimming in the Pond photo; Visual Arts, Pillow; Visual Arts, Miller Sign; One-Pot Taco Spaghetti; Banana Bundt Cake; Peanut Butter Popcorn Party Mix

Red: Little Cousins photo; Visual Arts, Clay Cup

White: Kansas Sky (night) photo

Other: Reserve Champ Commercial Heifer; Decorated Food 7-13

Megan Brockhoff

Blue: White House Photo; WWII Memorial Photo; Visual Arts, Pineapple Light; Visual Arts, Night Scene

Red: Green Beans; White Potatoes; Cucumbers; Jefferson Memorial photo; Visual Arts, Clothespin Candle Holder; Visual Arts, Glass Candle Holder

White: Air Force Memorial photo

Tayler Bacon

Purple: Shorthorn Plus Heifer; Senior Showman

Blue: Heavy Weight Crossbred Steer

Other: Champion Shorthorn Plus Heifer; Reserve Champion Supreme Heifer

Walker Lowdermilk

Purple: Senior Showman; Commercial Ewe Lamb; Swine Senior Showmanship; Cookies and Cream Cookies

Blue: Commercial Ewe Lamb; Market Hogs 3; Blueberry Pie Bites; Aunties Idiot Bread

Other: Sr. Reserve Champ Showman Beef; Sr. Reserve Champ Showman Sheep

Morrill Tip Top

Amber Menold

Purple: Colored Satin Fur; Class 5 Market Lamb; Pencil Drawing (Bug); Acrylic Painting (tree); Garlic Basil Knot; Star Twisted Bread; Garden of the Gods Photo;

Blue: 6 Class Rabbit Senior Buck; Class 4 Market Lamb; Senior Showmanship; Zucchini Cheddar Cheese and Chive Buttermilk Quick Bread; Honey Whole Wheat Bread; Colorado Mountains Photo

Other: Garlic Basil Knots; Champ Specialty Breads and Rolls

Carly Hartter

Purple: Cucumbers; Raspberry Cream Cheese Rolls; Whole Wheat Bread; Barn Photo; Sly Tuxedo Grin Photo; Reading; Irish Crème Chocolate Oatmeal Chuckers; Raisin Filled Sugar Cookies

Blue: Cats; Zucchini; Beets; White Onions; Yellow Onions; Red Onions; Yukon Gold Potatoes; Red Potatoes; Herb Assortment; Old Pump House photo; Baby Pinecones photo; Visual Arts, Painted Pottery; Visual Arts, Crystal Mosaic Kit; Visual Arts, Sunset Over Water Painting; Moon Pies; Recipe Book

Red: Jalapeño Peppers; Echinacea; Green Beans; Barn Photo Story photo

White: Chili Peppers

Other: Whole Wheat Loaf; Whole Wheat Loaf Champion; Misc Purple Award; Photography Exhibit Award; Plant SC Exhibit award

Cody Meyer

Purple: Purple Plum Pie; Furniture; Rocket Made from a Kit 14-18; Furniture; Red Potatoes

Blue: Blackberry Jam Cake; Soft Oat Rolls; 60 Minute Mini Breads; Sun Through the Eiffel Tower photo; The Eiffel Tower photo; The Castle of Chillon photo; Educational Exhibit

Red: Greenland from 33,000 ft photo

Other: Rocketry Purple Award; Woodworking Elec Purple Award

Emmie Grimm

Purple: Dairy Heifer; Dairy Heifer; Heavy Weight Crossbred Steer; Junior Showman; Does 6-12 Months; Market Goats; Market Goats; Market Goats; Poultry Education Exhibit; Standard Breeds – Lg. Fowl-young; Standard Breeds-Bantams-old; Production Pullets – Pen of 3; Jr. Showmanship; Class 3 Market Lamb; Sr. Sheep Showman; Bandana Skirt; Cloth Book; Floral Dress with Belt; Knit Skirt; Yellow Onions; Red Onions; Garden Display; Junior Demonstration- Jap; Precious Moments Photo; Commercial Heifer; Bucket Calf Showmanship 7-18; Bucket Calf 7-9; Educational Exhibit; Miniature Jr. Showmanship; Shepherd’s Lead; Swine Education Exhibit; Pee Wee Showmanship; Visual Arts, Decorative Storage Box; Fiber Arts, Needle Art, Tea Towel; Fiber Arts, Needle Art, Tea Towel; Fiber Arts, Crochet, Doily; Fiber Arts, Crochet, Doily; Fiber Arts, Crochet, Ear Warmer; Educational Notebook, Fiber Arts; Ed Exhibit, Arts and Crafts Notebook; Sewing Basket; Sewing Notebook; Buymanship, Girls; Construction; Buymanship; Place Setting; Pasta Salad; Ranch Pasta Salad; Rhubarb Salad; Chicago Noodles; Apple Pie; Cherry Pie; Angel Food Cake; Rhubarb Coffee Cake; Eat a Rainbow; My Healthy Plate; Foods Preservation; Recipe Book; Pizza Sauce; Chicken; Butterhorns; Parmesan Breadsticks; Cinnamon Rolls; Caramel Pecan Rolls; Notebook

Blue: Educational Display Beef; Educational Display Dairy; Does 6-12 Months; Standard Breeds – Lg. Fowl-young; Standard Breeds – Lg. Fowl-young; Standard Breeds – Lg. Fowl-young; Standard Breeds – Lg. Fowl-young; Standard Breeds – Lg. Fowl-young; Standard Breeds – Lg. Fowl-young; Standard Breeds – Lg. Fowl-young; Jr. Showmanship; Class 3 Market Lamb; Jalapeño Peppers; Rhubarb; Green Beans; Beets; Annual; Perennial; Perennial; Perennial; Perennial; Cut Flowers; Flower Notebook; Gardening Notebook; Brome Seed; Wheat Seed; Peaceful Country Photo; Miniature Horse 2 years and older; Rabbit Education Exhibit; Pen of 3; Gilts Class No. 1; Gilts Class No. 3; Market Hogs 2; Market Hogs 3; Market Hogs 5; Visual Arts, Crayon Art; Visual Arts, Bubbles; Visual Arts, “Love” Pillow; Fiber Arts, Needle Art, Neck Pillow; Peaches; Potatoes; Bread and Butter; Herbed Dinner Rolls; Sour Cream Chive Bread; Reading

Red: Market Goats; Colored Rex Fur; Class 3 Market Lamb; Class 4 Market Lamb; Red Potatoes; Potatoes; Cabbage; Squash; Zucchini; Perennial; Yellow Corn; Alfalfa Hay; Brome Hay; Elegance Twice photo

White: Perennial; 4 Class Rabbit Senior Doe

Other: Champ Commercial Heifer; Champ Commercial Heifer; Reserve Champ Showman Bucket Calf; Construc Exhibit Top Overall; Construc Garment Revue Jr. Grand; Champion Dairy Cow; Jr. Showman Champion Dairy Goat; Demonstration Jr. Champion; Demonstration Exhibitor; Reserve Champ Non Perishable Pie; Food Exhibit Up To 9 Years Of Age; Food Pres Jr. Exhibit Award; Livestock Judging First Place Jr.; Meat Goat Jr. Champ Showman; Misc Purple Award; Plant SC Top Exhibit Award; Champ Small Bird Poultry; Jr. Champ Showman Poultry; Reserve Champion Ewe; Jr. Reserve Champ Showman Sheep; Top Home Raised Ewe; Shepherd’s Lead Participant; Shepherds Lead Participant with Estie; Champ Pen of Three Swine; Visual Arts and Crafts Exhibit Award

Isaac Hartter

Purple: White Gold Potatoes; Zucchini; Cucumbers; Almond Apricot Chunker; Best Ever Chocolate Chip Cookies; Old Barn photo; Old Truck photo; Original Materials 10-13; Robot; Visual Arts, Rooster Pastel; Visual Arts, M&M Rocks

Blue: Beets; Jalapeño Peppers; Yellow Onions; Green Beans; Herb Assortment; Black Eyed Susan; Banana Bread; Lily photo; Rocket Made from a Kit 10-13; Visual Arts, Moonrise Painting

Red: Red Potatoes; Bell Peppers; Red Onions; Radishes; White Onions; German Crusty Bread; Rippling Stream photo

White: Peas

Other: Plant SC Exhibitor Award; Rocketry Purple Award; Visual Arts and Crafts Exhibit Award

Jake Beyer

Purple: Class 4 Market Lamb; Educational Exhibit

Blue: Class 4 Market Lamb

Red: Class 5 Market Lamb

Other: Forestry Wildlife Geo. Purple Award

Jared Millsap

Purple: Green Beans; Blackberry Pie

Blue: Swine Senior Showmanship; Market Hogs 5; Bluebarb Pie; Chocolate Pecan Pie; Furniture

Kade Menold

Blue: Pee Wee Showmanship; Market Hogs 4

Kalya Millsap

Blue: Swine Junior Showmanship; Chocolate Almond Heaven Cake

Red: Market Hogs 2; Chocolate Peppermint Cake

Karli Millsap

Purple: Swine Junior Showmanship; Andes Cream de Menthe Cookies

Blue: Market Hogs 3

Kate Beyer

Purple: Class 4 Market Lamb; Visual Arts, Dirty Cup Pour Painting; Key Lime Cheesecake; Baked Granola; Rosemary Bread; Footprints in the Sand photo; Jr. Sheep Showman

Blue: Recipe Book; Parmesan Italian Cheese; Foggy Morning photo; California Coast/Ocean photo

Red: Fence Post with Chain photo

Other: Photography Exhibit Award

Kellen Menold

Purple: West Coast Photo

Blue: Swine Junior Showmanship; Market Hogs 1

Kiaya Beyer

Purple: Class 4 Market Lamb; Sr. Sheep Showman; Frozen Fruit Cup; Rocky Road Cheerios; Snickerdoodle Cookies; Recipe Book

Blue: Lemon Blueberry Bread; Honey Oatmeal Bread; Visual Arts, Owl String Art; Visual Arts, Canvas Painting

Kody Beyer

Purple: Class 4 Market Lamb; Visual Arts, String Art Robot

Blue: Class 3 Market Lamb; Visual Arts, Pheasant Pencil; Visual Arts, Pottery Bowl

Red: Class 5 Market Lamb

Lanie Menold

Purple: Tiger photo

Blue: Visual Arts, Canvas Painting; Visual Arts, Rock Photo Holder

Logan Ploeger

Purple: Class 2 Market Lamb; Class 3 Market Lamb; Fiber Arts, Knitting, Scarf; Zucchini Bread; Chocolate No Bakes

Blue: Class 5 Market Lamb; Sr. Sheep Showman; Visual Arts, String Art Wolf; Visual Arts, Lego Forest Biome; Visual Arts, Lego Snow Biome; Amish Sweet Bread

Red: Sunset photo; Flower photo

Lucas Menold

Purple: Pecan Pie; Chocolate Chip Cookies; Sunsets and Silos photo

Blue: Like Ta-Mater But with out the Ta; Kansas Sunset photo; Rocket Made from a Kit 10-13

Red: Wheels of the Past photo

Lyndsey Menold

Purple: Sewing Basket; Puppy Chow; Visual Arts, Ceramic Hand Painting

Blue: Pillowcase; Decorated Cupcake Peppa Pig; Visual Arts, Bottle Cap Magnets

Madison Menold

Purple: Sewing Basket; Buymanship, Girls; Place Setting; Apricot Pie

Blue: Rocket Made from a Kit 10-13; Banana Bread; French Bread

Red: Honey Gingerbread

Other: Place Setting Jr. Champion

Nate Menold

Blue: Swine Junior Showmanship; Market Hogs 1

Norea Menold

Purple: Place Setting; On the Banks of Sagatuk photo; Visual Arts, Musical Zentangle; Sewing Basket; Buymanship, Girls; Focaccia Bread

Blue: Strings of Music photo; Half Time is our Time photo; Dew Drops photo; English Muffin Bread

Red: Rhubarb Pie

Other: Place Setting Sr. Champion; Photography Top Waterfowl

Thadd Menold

Purple: Sr Sheep Showman

Blue: Class 4 Market Lamb

Red: Class 3 Market Lamb

Tyler Menold

Purple: Standard Breeds – Lg. Fowl-young; Jr. Showmanship; Class 5 Market Lamb; Apple Pie; Snickerdoodle Muffins

Blue: Standard Breeds – Lg. Fowl-young; Standard Breeds – Lg. Fowl-young; Standard Breeds – Lg. Fowl-young; Sr. Sheep Showman; Granola Bar; Chocolate bread