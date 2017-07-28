Delaware Watershed Joint District No. 10 celebrates 60 years

Submitted by Jim Braum

The Delaware Watershed Joint District No. 10 is celebrating 60 years of flood control/conservation service to the communities it serves.

This watershed is determined by land in Northeast Kansas that water flows across or under on its way to the Delaware River, then into Perry Reservoir and then into the Kansas River. This area consists of over 705.95 square miles or 451,810 acres of drainage. The Delaware Watershed encompasses approximately 60 percent of the Delaware River drainage area.

As part of the celebration, patrons of the district, past board members, contractors, federal, state and local representatives are invited to a recently renovated watershed dam near the home of Bob and Linda Beightel, northwest of Denison, from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21. Refreshments will be served.

The Delaware Watershed Joint District No. 10 was given its charter on Feb. 12, 1957, from the Kansas Secretary of State. Counties that have land in the district are Atchison, Brown, Jackson, Jefferson and Nemaha. The district is divided into eight sub watersheds: Spring/Straight Creeks; Elk Creek; Grasshopper/Coal Creeks; North and South Cedar Creeks; Walnut- Brush- Little Slough, et al Creeks; Rock-Tick-Duck-Claywell and French Creeks; the Big Slough/Wildhorse Creeks Sub Watershed and Nebo Creek Sub Watershed.

Maintenance of existing dams, erosion and flood control, providing recreational opportunities and attention to the environmental impact on plants and wildlife are the main purposes of the watershed. Between 1977 and 2000, most of the 136 flood control, grade stabilization dam structures were completed. Delaware Watershed has completed the most structures of any watershed district in Kansas; however, that number is less than a third of the 502 planned structures for the district.

A combination of State of Kansas Cost Share Funding, watershed funds and landowner funds was used to build 90 of these structures. Federal funds were used to build the other 46.

One early major project, completed in 1964 within the watershed, was the Nebo Lake contract which included Nebo State Lake along with three additional structures in the Nebo drainage. This was a pilot project as was Perry Reservoir, built in same time period. Perry Reservoir was built and is operated by the US Army Corp of Engineers.

More recently Banner Creek Reservoir, a multi-purpose structure west of Holton was completed in 1995, in cooperation with the city of Holton, Jackson County, Jackson County Rural Water District No. 3 and other agencies.

In recent years, a Corp of Engineers requirement for a non-interested third party agency to be in charge of mitigation conservation easement areas has resulted in no additional construction due to elevated costs.

Milton Saffry (April 1973-April 1983) was the first watershed manager for Delaware Watershed. Saffry guided the watershed to complete many early successful projects. When he retired, Leonard Speaker served as manager until 1989. Office managers have been Lawrence Robins and at present, Marilyn Snider, who started working for the district in March 1979. Other employees have been Greg Maxwell, field manager, Ivan Miller, Ethel Ann King, Debby Knouft, Carolyn King and Brett Nelson.

The district has been served by three attorneys: Gordon Lowry, who assisted in getting the incorporation from the Secretary of State, Stuart Lowry, and at present Dennis White of Holton.

Eleven board members represent the geographic areas of the district: Russell Voelker of Valley Falls, president; David Schmitz of Holton, vice president; and Alan Barnett of Holton, secretary/treasurer. Other board members are Dan Barrow of Denison, Tim Bolz of Topeka, Jim Braum of Valley Falls, Dean Burns of Holton, Bill Gilliland of Holton, Frank Gilliland of Holton, Jim Marietta of Oskaloosa, and Gary Pfrang of Goff.

The Delaware Watershed office is located at 125 West Fourth Street in Holton.