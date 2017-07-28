Memories 8.2.2017

125 Years Ago

Friday, July 29, 1892

If we are a little short on local items this week our readers will please excuse us as our local editor was very busy, yesterday, looking after the interests of the lone candidate for school director, fearing the candidate might possibly be defeated if he did not render his ardent support.

What came near being a very serious accident occurred last Friday event about 7 o’clock. As Mr. Thomas Jordan was driving home from town the neck yoke strap broke just after crossing the Washington Ave. bridge letting the carriage tongue fall to the ground which frightened the team causing them to start to run. The tongue striking some obstacle turned the carriage completely over badly demolishing it and throwing the occupants to the ground with great violence.

Mr. Cleveland thinks the fifteenth amendment to the constitution “is a menace to the people of the south.” Will he and his party attempt to repeal it, or simply, as now, make it null and void by its open violation?

A terrific thunder storm accompanied by high winds swept over Philadelphia Monday afternoon doing nearly $200,000 worth of damage and injuring several persons.

100 years ago

Thursday, August 2, 1917

Lightning Tuesday night struck the home of Joseph Postle. The odd thing about it was that the lightning ran along the floor. Mrs. Loren Hunter was sitting on the floor and was shocked about the hips. Mr. Postle was shocked in his feet.

If you want a season ticket to this year’s big Chautauqua you’ll have to be quick about it. Tickets are limited as the cash gate receipts are depended upon to pay out on the big attractions. Any Sabetha merchant will sell you tickets as long as the supply lasts.

Monday afternoon ex-president Taft speaks. Of course everyone knows Mr. Taft, and all agree, regardless of politics, that he is a fine talked, a distinguished cultivated gentleman of education, deep knowledge and profound thot. Mr. Taft will talk of the paramount question and problem of today, which is grumbling in everyone’s heart, and murmuring in the background of all brains, whatever occupation or absorption for the given moment.

Father Wasinger made a business crowd of young folks Sunday evening. Refreshments of ice cream and cake were served. There were twenty-two there and they all left at a late house, all reporting a very good time.

75 years ago

Wednesday, July 29, 1942

A small twister that struck the area near the Nebraska state line northwest of Rock Creek Tuesday evening about six o’clock picked up Donald Arick and Ephriam Strahm, tossed them about the demolished the hay racks they were driving. The men were helping with the threshing at the Harry Dandliker farm now being worked by E. J. Phillips. They were in the field when the twister struck. Arick told Mrs. Ella Feldman, who lives just south of the Dandliker farm that he saw the twister coming too late to do anything and before he could take cover it struck the field.

The collection of miniature horses on display in the window at Elise Weiss’s shoe store belongs to Dr. Adolph Weiss. The ribbons to be awarded at the horse show are also on display in the window. Mavis Lukert also contributed to the collection of horses.

A few of the common errors which cause election ballots to be thrown out: using pen instead of pencil to mark ballot; neglecting to make a cross after writing in a name; using a check mark instead of a cross; voting for more than one for the same office.

50 Years Ago

Tuesday, Aug. 1, 1967

This Friday is the date set for the second vote by residents of the Woodlawn school district on whether or not they wish to close Woodlawn school so that the grade school children from that area may attend classes at the Sabetha elementary school. A previous vote held at a community meeting last Spring gave a 21 to 15 count against closing the attendance center. The issue was re-opened by the Board of Education of Unified District 441 after several parents from the area said they were unable to attend the meeting and requested that another vote be taken. This time the election will be held just as any other regular vote with a regular polling place, printed ballots and completely secret votes.

Mr. and Mrs. Lester Lowdermilk and daughter Mary Janet Smith all of Williston, North Dakota, Mr. and Mrs. Edwin Suhr and granddaughter, Carol Lynn Hamernick of Omaha were Friday dinner and afternoon guests in the home of Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence Lowdermilk and Bob. Lester Lowdermilk is a brother of Lawrence Lowdermilk.

Lou Wenger, chairman of the Sabetha Community Hospital Fund drive, announced this week the appointment of the chairmen for the two divisions covering the city of Sabetha. Appointed to head Division One is Lee Flott, Sabetha insurance agent and his son Elgin Flott, serving as co-chairman. Appointed to head Division Two is Ralph Tennal, Sabetha Herald editor, with Bernard Wiltz, also an insurance agent as his co-chairman.

25 Years Ago

Wednesday, July 29, 1992

Action on a proposed sewer addition here was deferred during Monday’s meeting of the Sabetha City Commission. The addition, on land owned by Ray Prestwood, would extend sewer services into a currently undeveloped area. The city and Prestwood previously agreed to split the cost of the addition, which is expected to cost about $70,000, minus the lift station. Prestwood, under that agreement, would pay for 65 percent of the total, plus $6,000 for the lift station, with the city picking up the other 35 percent and the remainder of the cost of the lift station.

Photo – Von Lauer, superintendent, and Debbie Taylor, school board member, examine a control box in the Middle School. The control box allows temperatures to be set for each room.

10 Years Ago

Wednesday, August 1, 2007

SHS alumnus Dr. Chris Tramp will become a member of the Sabetha Family Practice Group effective Aug. 6. He will join Drs. Gregg Wenger, Kevin Kennally, James Longabaugh and Kerry Glynn in their mission to provide quality healthcare to Sabetha and the surrounding communities.

The old Morrill elevator, just south of the new Morrill Community Building, is demolished Tuesday afternoon, July 24. Bill Wilhelm of Sabetha is in charge of the demolition.

Julie Strader and Duane Strader are happy to announce the engagement and approaching marriage of their daughter, Danielle, to Brad Rebant, son of Kathy Rebant and John Rebant. The wedding will take place Sept. 2 at the NorthRidge Church in Sabetha. The two reside in Kansas City, Mo.

This past week, Dr. Bill Simpson, his wife Kathy, and the office staff have welcomed scores of visitors to 914 Main for refreshments as part of celebrating 30 years of practicing chiropractic medicine in Sabetha. In May of 1977, Dr. Ron Dreyer offered his Sabetha chiropractic practice for sale to Dr. Simpson. A week later, Dr. Bill and Kathy returned to Sabetha to tell Dr. Dreyer “yes.”

Sabetha’s American Legion Baseball team won the Zone One championship Saturday, July 28, by defeating Doniphan County 3-2 at Somerset Park and extending their win-loss record to 34-7, a superb .829. In the three games played by the host team, Sabetha pitchers allowed just four runs in 16 innings. Team members included Matt Hall, Kyle Compo, Tyler Bletscher, Kevin Moravec, Keith DeMint, Brock Boldra, Mitch Allen, Austin Keim, Dylan Grote, Ross Whorton, Jacob Nagely, Quentin Edelman and Bryson Haverkamp.