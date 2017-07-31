Birthday: Don Kirk

Don Kirk

Don Kirk will be celebrating his 90th birthday on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017.

Don and his wife Lucille came to Sabetha in 1953, where he operated Kirk’s Standard Service until he retired in 1991. They will celebrate their 70th anniversary this November. Don and Lucille raised three children — Raymond, Margaret and Mary — all who live in the nearby area.

The family is inviting friends to an open house from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, for cake and punch at their home at 365 Parkview Drive in Sabetha.

The Sabetha Herald 8/2/2017