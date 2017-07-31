Anna Louise Knopke

Anna Louise Knopke (Anne) died Friday, July 28, 2017, with her loving family at her side.

She was born in Sabetha, to Irene (Meyer) and John Koch. She grew up in the primarily farming community, where she attended grade and high school. After graduation, she moved to Kansas City and worked for KCP&L. Anne met the love of her life, Julian Knopke, on a blind date in 1943, and they were married on Oct. 2, 1944.

Anne was very active in Visitation Parish, volunteering at both church and school. She was a member of the Knights and Ladies of the Holy Sepulchre, Ladies of Charity, Friends of Art and a volunteer at the Nelson Atkins Museum of Art for 15 years. She served on the boards for Rockhurst High School Mothers Club and Rockhurst University Library Guild. She was a member of the Carriage Club and volunteered at St. Luke’s Hospital Auxiliary. Anne embraced life, had a marvelous spirit and was loved by her family and friends.

In 1975, Julian was injured in a car accident and physically incapacitated. Anne became his primary caregiver until his death in 1998. She was a devoted wife and best friend.

Anne and Julian were blessed with three sons, who survive her: Richard (Ellie), David (Jan) and Don (Kathy); 10 grandchildren, Jeff Knopke, Julie Knopke Brouster, Ben and Jon Knopke, Matt and Mark Knopke, Annie Knopke Brooks, PJ Knopke Palmer and Jacob and Michael Knopke; and 31 great grandchildren. Anne also leaves a sister, Roma Gemmel; and a brother, Charles Koch. She was a dedicated, caring mother, grandmother, sister and aunt and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, at Visitation Catholic Church, 5141 Main, Kansas City, Mo., 64112. Private burial will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. The family suggests contributions to the church or to Kansas City Hospice in Anne’s memory. Please share a memory at www.mcgilleystatelinechapel.com.

The Sabetha Herald 8/2/2017