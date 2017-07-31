breaking news New

Brown County Commission

The Board of Brown County Commission met in special session at 8:30 a.m. Friday, July 28, with the following members present: Chairman Steve Roberts and Commissioners Dwight Kruse and Keith Olsen. Also present was Deputy County Clerk Dawn Boyles.

The commissioners approved a temporary permit to Lisa Radley for a two-day liquor license at 2250 Goldfinch Road in Hiawatha, beginning at 9 a.m. Friday, July 28, and ending at midnight Sunday, July 29.

The Board met in regular session on Monday, July 31. Minutes were not available at The Herald’s press time.

