Charlie Kuenzi earns first place at Entrepreneurship Academy

While the Northeast Kansas Entrepreneurship Academy is not the popular television series “Shark Tank,” it is a stepping stone for prospective young entrepreneurs. The Academy — founded by the Northeast Kansas Enterprise Facilitation — is described as a one-of-a-kind learning experience for high school students interested in entrepreneurship.

Much like the television series, entrepreneurs are given the opportunity to pitch a business plan on their product or service to a panel of judges. While participants are not given “business deals,” they are given hope that they can become entrepreneurs — at any age.

This year’s winner, Charlie Kuenzi of Sabetha, said he thoroughly enjoyed his experience at the Academy.

“I loved it. I would recommend it to anyone who wants to learn more about being an entrepreneur,” Kuenzi said. “You don’t have to be older or more experienced to be an entrepreneur. You can start at any age.”

Kuenzi wowed the judges with a dynamic presentation about his original invention, including all the applications and industries in which it could successfully be applied, said Teresa McAnerney, program coordinator.

Because Kuenzi wants to seriously pursue his business idea, he was not ready to release information about his “invention” yet.

“It’s really just an idea at this point,” Kuenzi said.

Kuenzi did say his business idea would benefit hikers and individuals in outdoor fields. The process to pursue his prospective business idea requires a patent search and other research, which may take some time.

“If a piece of it is already invented, I will have to figure out how to work around that and how to change it,” Kuenzi said. “But, my preliminary research did not come up with anything like it.”

Kuenzi said the Academy is worth the cost to attend.

“You hear people’s stories and it helps you see that it can happen,” he said. “You get to listen to fantastic entrepreneurship stories. One guy started at the age of 13.”

Kuenzi, who isn’t much older than that — he is 16 and will be starting his sophomore year at Sabetha High School in a few weeks — gave high praise of the staff and other participants.

“I couldn’t have done it without people there to push you to pursue your idea,” he said.

Kuenzi said he has heard before that 90 percent of entrepreneurs fail because they do not believe they can do it.

“You have to use hard work and build your work ethic,” he said.

Kuenzi is the son of John and Lisa Kuenzi of Sabetha and has five siblings ­— Grace, Rachel, Nikole, Sofia and Jacob. Kuenzi said he plans to go to college and major in business after high school.

About the program

The Academy was held June 19 through June 22 at the Highland Community College Campus in Highland.

McAnerney said the curriculum for the program fosters the entrepreneurial mindset, encourages networking, leadership and team building skills, lively business plan creation, financial literacy and success, mentorship, creating a unique market position, critical thinking with an inner focus of control as well as seeking out legal and business resource entities.

Two virtual classroom keynote speakers included Brent Comstock, who is a teen entrepreneur and founder of BCom Solutions, LLC, and Oscar Nominated (Star Wars) graphic visual effects expert Patrick Tubach with Industrial Light Magic. Other speakers included Elizabeth Collins of Webcom Resources and financial adviser Brad Edwards, among other roundtable discussions with experts.

Participants also had the opportunity to take a trip to the Kauffman Foundation for Entrepreneurship in Kansas City, Mo. The students were special guests of the One Million Cups program — a weekly morning networking event where one or two early-stage businesses present their companies to their communities.

After that program, students interacted with successful startup owners through private roundtables at the Kauffman. The week culminated in a competition between the students as they presented their business plan and financials to earn cash prizes totaling more than $1,000.

On the last day of the Academy, students present their business plans to the judges. This plan included market research on their product or service, financial forecasts and other aspects of their prospective business.

Other students who participated included Gwenyth Worsham, Tom Zuzolo and Payden Brunton, all of Atchison; Linus Wood of Denton; Atheana Witt of Elwood; and Shy’ane Stoner of rural Shawnee.

Rainbow Communications provided the students the opportunity to record commercials for their business and provided the virtual classroom. Highland Community College provided computers, lodging and transportation.

More information and a registration form is available at www.efbizcamp.com, or you can email Teresa McAnerney at tm@nekef.org. Call or text McAnerney for information at 785-364-0583. The next Academy is being planned for June 18-21, 2018.