Edwin Lee Buttner

Edwin Lee Buttner, 68, of Seneca, died Saturday, July 29, 2017, at the Sabetha Manor.

He was born on Feb. 12, 1949, to Dorothy (Boydsten) Buttner at home in Seneca. He attended Seneca Grade School until the eighth grade, and was later drafted into the U.S. Army on Dec. 26, 1969. He served as a heavy vehicle driver in Vietnam and Germany during the Vietnam War. Upon returning home in January 1971, he enlisted in the Kansas National Guard and served until January 15, 1975.

Ed worked for several businesses, including Nemaha County Road and Bridge Department, Tanking Equipment Company, Jim Shump Body Shop, Landolls Corporation, and later ran his own auto body business — Ed’s Body Shop. He was a proud member of American Legion Post No. 21. He served on the military honor guard at the post.

He married Christine (Lucas) on Aug. 8, 1971, at the United Brethren Church in Sabetha. Christine died on April 23, 2006. They made their home in the Seneca area, celebrating 34 years of marriage, and had three children. Ed loved to fish and work on vehicles. One of his favorite things was attending local car shows. His greatest joy was spending time with his family and friends.

He also was preceded in death by his mother; brothers, Frank and Carl Buttner; and sisters, Velma McClintock and Edith Tate.

Ed is survived by his loving children and grandchildren — daughters, Rita (Patrick) Tangeman of Bern, and Cheryl (James) Johnson of Sabetha; a son, Johnathan Buttner of Axtell; sisters, Ruby Menhausen of Grand Island, Neb., Rosie Monaghan of Hiawatha, and Marcia Buttner of Emporia; grandchildren, Tyler (Krystal) Tangeman, Brianna and Devon Johnson; and two great-granddaughters, Isabella and Graclynn Tangeman.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, at the Popkess Memorial Chapel in Seneca. Prayer service will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, with a visitation from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be made at the Seneca Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the American Legion Post No. 21. Memorial contributions may be made to American Legion Post No. 21 of Seneca and Nemaha County Hospice, sent in care of Popkess Memorial Chapel, 814 Castle, Seneca, KS 66538.

The Sabetha Herald 8/2/2017