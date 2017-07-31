Harry Goodman

Harry (Buddy) Goodman, 92, of Sabetha, died Friday, July 28, 2017.

He was born on Nov. 26, 1924, to Clay and Mary (Bindel) Goodman in rural Goff. He attended various country schools and graduated from eighth grade, and later received his GED. He was drafted into the Army and served in Burma and China during World War II.

Harry was united in marriage to Virginia Ann Lee on Aug. 17, 1950, and worked for Mid America Dairy before retiring from there with 31 years of service. She preceded him in death on July 17, 2017.

Also preceding him in death were his parents; one daughter, Karen Ann Volker; two sisters, Verna Kossman and Wilma Albertson; and two brothers, Walter Goodman and Albert Goodman.

Harry is survived by two children — a son, Daniel Lee (Rose) Goodman of Mayetta, and daughter Lisa Mae (Steve) Oom of Denison; two brothers, Elvin Goodman and Robert Goodman; two sisters, Mildred Dade and Lucille Kissel; nine grandchildren, Danny and Corey Goodman, Jeff (Ashley) Goodman, Andy (Steph) Goodman, Susan (Keith) Liles, Cliff Oom, Matt (Brandi) Oom, Michelle (Doug) Nerud, Robin (Darrold) Walters, and Stephanie (Luke) Brown; and twelve great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 31, at the Albany Cemetery, with military honors conducted by the V.F.W. Post No. 7285 of Sabetha. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 30, at the Popkess Mortuary Chapel in Sabetha. Memorial contributions may be made to the V.F.W. Post No. 7285, sent in care of Popkess Mortuary, 823 Virginia, Sabetha, KS 66534.

The Sabetha Herald 8/2/2017