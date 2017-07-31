Sabetha Police Department

TRAFFIC

On July 24, D’Angelo Crosby was cited for driving while suspended.

ACCIDENTS

On July 1, the Sabetha Police Department (SPD) responded to a two vehicle accident at the intersection of First and Main. Kimberly Herring was operating a 2011 Jeep while turning north from Main onto First when she collided with Samantha Owens, who was operating a 2003 Chrysler. No injuries were reported at the scene. Damage was estimated at more than $1,000.

On July 12, the SPD responded to a two-vehicle accident in the Casey’s parking lot. A driver had backed into an unoccupied car at the pump.

On July 20, the SPD responded to a one-vehicle accident on 192nd Road. Allan Ross was operating a 2000 BMW when it left the roadway, striking a large rock. The vehicle had to be towed from the scene due to damage, but no injuries were reported.

CASES

On July 8, the SPD arrested Roger Duckett, 21, of Leona on a Brown County District warrant for failure to appear.

On July 20, the SPD arrested Allan Ross, 54, of Sabetha for driving under the influence of alcohol. Ross was transported and booked into the Nemaha County Jail for the alleged charge.

On July 21, the SPD arrested Heather Smith, 39, of Sabetha for aggravated battery and battery of a law enforcement officer. Smith was involved in an investigation of a theft from Dollar General. Smith is alleged to have entered into her car against the orders of the officer and, while fleeing the scene, struck the officer with her vehicle. Smith was later found and taken into custody for the alleged crime. Smith was transported and booked into the Brown County Jail. The officer sustained some bruising but was okay.

On July 28, the SPD took a report of a vehicle theft in the 300 Block of South 14th Street. The vehicle has been recovered, and charges are pending as a result of the investigation.