Solar Eclipse is August 21

The experience of a lifetime. The Total Solar Eclipse occurring on Monday, Aug. 21, is said to be just that. When this astronomical object only happens approximately every 375 years in the same location, it is a unique experience and one that most individuals will only see once in their lifetimes.

What is it?

What is a Total Solar Eclipse? A Total Solar Eclipse happens when the moon passes between the sun and the Earth and casts the darkest part of its shadow — called the Umbra — on Earth. There are two main parts to the shadow of an eclipse — the umbra and the penumbra. The umbra is when total blockage of light occurs, while the penumbra is when only a portion of the moon blocks the sun’s light.

Safe Viewing

It is important to view the Total Solar Eclipse safely, and protective eye wear is available. If not viewed properly, the sun can blind you or burn your retinas.

A limited number of Certified Solar Eclipse Glasses are available free of charge at the Mary Cotton Public Library. Local retailers also have the glasses for sale.

Events

Northeast Kansas is one of the prime locations for viewing the Total Solar Eclipse. Most of Nemaha County and all of Brown County will be in the path of totality.

In Sabetha, the totality will begin at 1:04 p.m. and end at 1:07 p.m.

Area communities have planned viewing events.

In Sabetha, teachers in all schools have participated in summer training and will plan age appropriate activities leading up to, during and after the Eclipse. Students will view the Eclipse, and will be provided with protective viewing glasses.

Also in Sabetha, the Sabetha Chamber of Commerce is planning a central viewing spot at the Sabetha Sports Complex, and Sycamore Springs invites visitors to the Resort to view the eclipse.

In Fairview, morning and afternoon events are planned at the Fairview Community Center, including brunch from 8 to 11 a.m. An informational program will be held with Physicist Dr. Jim Slinkman available to explain the phenomenon.

For more information on the Total Solar Eclipse and details on area events, see insert in this week’s Herald.