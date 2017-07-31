Soybean weed control demonstration plot tour

The ability of a weed to adapt to herbicide active ingredients is well documented.

Glyphosate-resistant waterhemp is common in northeast Kansas and close relative Palmer amaranth has achieved the same resistance status in many areas as well. Sadly, they can’t even claim the title of the most widespread glyphosate-resistant weed species in Kansas! That likely belongs to marestail.

Because of weed adaptations and the herbicide resistance that ensues, soybean growers have become increasingly creative when it comes to herbicide programs. With that in mind, before we even finish the 2017 growing season, it’s time to look ahead to soybean herbicide programs for 2018. To start that discussion, the annual Meadowlark Extension District Demonstration Plot Tour this year will focus on soybean weed control.

This year’s tour will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 9, at Domann Farms, 1-1/4 north of Winchester on Saline Road. Refreshments will be available at 8:45 a.m.

We’ll discuss the current year’s plot program, as well as give an update of last year’s results, followed by a brief overview of the six treatments in the plot (including combinations of: Ultra Blazer, Warrant, Prefix, glyphosate, Flexstar GT, and Cobra) by Northeast Area Extension Agronomist, Dr. Stu Duncan.

He will be followed by K-State Research and Extension Weed Scientist Dr. Dallas Peterson. Peterson will discuss the control potential of these combinations, as well as results from previous and ongoing KSU trials. He’ll also share information on other potential products of interest and his observations of the new dicamba technology from the 2017 growing season.

RSVP is not required, but will help us to make sure we have adequate refreshments. Please do so by contacting the Oskaloosa Office of the Meadowlark Extension District at 785-863-2212 or e-mail dhallaue@ksu.edu. RSVP or not, we hope you’ll plan to attend on Aug. 9.