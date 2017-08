Dale Lance

Dale Lance of Fairview will celebrate his 95th birthday on Wednesday, Aug. 2.

He was born in Fairview on Aug. 2, 1922. The Fairview native is a long-time resident of Fairview. He and his wife Thelma had two children — Debbie and the late Larry.

Dale and Thelma live at 110 W. First Street in Fairview. Cards may be sent to: Dale Lance, PO Box 186, Fairview, KS 66425.

The Sabetha Herald 8/2/2017