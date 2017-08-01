Nemaha County Sheriff 7.31.17

ARRESTS

Steven G. Thorne, 21, of Kelly was arrested by the Seneca PD on July 30 for probation violation. Thorne remains in custody.

Heath A. Heston, 39, of Centralia was arrested on July 29 by the NMSO on a Nemaha County warrant for criminal restraint and domestic battery. Heston remains in custody with bond set at $4,000.

ACCIDENTS

At noon Saturday, July 29, Lacey S. Maloney, 25, of Goff was traveling eastbound on Kansas Highway 9, 0.7 mile west of milepost 278, when she struck a deer. She was driving a 2001 Mercury Cougar. Damage is estimated at more than $1,000.