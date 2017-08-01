Renyer participates in Kansas Shrine Bowl

The 44th annual Kansas Shrine Bowl was held Saturday, July 29, and one former Sabetha Bluejay joined the East Squad to compete in the event.

Eric Renyer of Sabetha, Trenton Henry of Seneca, Adam Smith of Atchison, Cuttar Huss of Troy, and Greg Martin of Marysville were the five area athletes who competed for the East Squad during game.

The West Squad jumped out to the early lead, scoring two touchdowns in the first quarter making the score 14-0. Huss caught an 18-yard touchdown pass to make the score 14-7, West Squad, heading into the second half. The East team scored two more touchdowns in the second half, making the score 21-14.

The West scored another touchdown but failed to take the lead after they tried to execute a two-point conversion. The East was leading 21-20 with a few minutes left in the game.

The West turned the ball over in the red zone but the East received two unsportsmanlike penalties, and they were pushed back to the 4-yard line. The East tried to run the clock out and claim the win, but West pushed back and recorded a safety at the end of the game and claimed the win 22-21.

Renyer recorded several tackles during the game.

The win by West ended its two-game losing streak in the Shrine Bowl.