Vision for schools in Kansas

Having a vision is one of the cornerstones for success for organizations. We are fortunate in Kansas to be living in a time of renewed excitement and energy for education!

The Kansas State Board of Education has been working to redefine education in Kansas. They have adopted the vision: Kansas leads the world in the success of each student.

In order to accomplish this vision, the State Board of Education has identified the following areas of emphasis: Social-Emotional Success, Kindergarten Readiness, Individual Plans of Study, High School Graduation and Postsecondary Success

I am happy to report that the USD 113 Board of Education and faculty are embracing the Kansas vision. In fact, they are almost identical. Our district has already conducted a great deal of groundwork to see that USD 113 is accomplishing our own vision. The difficult work that has been done by our teachers in rebuilding our Multi-Tiered System of Support (MTSS) will have a positive impact on all of the areas that have been emphasized by the Kansas State Board of Education.

Last year, we jump-started our work on individual plans of study by investing time and resources into the implementation of the Career Cruising program. More work is ongoing to see that students have multiple opportunities for career exploration.

Many individuals in my generation were educated under a system that was designed to provide a work force for assembly lines in the industrial era. In looking at the jobs of the future, we no longer can have the approach that we are preparing students for repetitive work. Mechanization has transformed much work that was performed by people. Innovation, creativity, technical and people skills are going to be highly desired employment characteristics for the future.

With this said, change is often difficult, and resistance to change is always present. As an educational community, we need to recognize that the methods of teaching and learning from previous generations that prepared people for success may not be best practice for the children of today. Just because it was “good enough for me” doesn’t mean it is “good enough now.” The content and material we teach today needs to be the vehicle for learning, not the destination.

I applaud the efforts of the Kansas State Board of Education, as well as the USD 113 Board of Education and faculty. We need to continue to redefine our educational system and lead the world in the success of each student. When we do that, we will truly be preparing kids and shaping the future.