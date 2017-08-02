Brown County Commission 7.31.17

The Board of Brown County Commissioners met on Monday, July 31, in regular session with the following members present: Chairman Steve Roberts, Keith Olsen and Dwight Kruse. Also present were County Clerk Melissa Gormley and Deputy County Clerk Dawn Boyles.

The July 31 month-end claims were approved as follows: General, $76,121.37; Road and Bridge, $347,070.26; Historical Society, $3,750; Employee Benefit, $55,340.04; Election, $59.01; Extension, $7,875; Mental Health, $5,850; Developmental Services, $2,254.33; Appraiser, $1,233.64; Ambulance, $7,975; Noxious Weed, $698.98; Diversion, $549.68; 911 SB50, $108.08; ACC, $1,869.11; JJCR, $2,859.82; Services for Elderly, $4,246.01; Solid Waste, $44,070.68; and Payroll, $390.26. The total paid was $562,321.27.

Department Reports

Brown County Sheriff John Merchant reported that there are 36 inmates — 31 males and five females — in the Brown County Jail.

Kelle Meininger of the Humane Society discussed with the commission an upcoming fundraiser, Dog Jog, to be held on Sept. 9. The Humane Society requested help with traffic control on west Miami Street, between 12th and Kestrel, for the duration of the race. The commission will visit with Sheriff Merchant about providing some assistance.

Brown County Treasurer Cheryl Lippold, introduced the newest employee to the treasurer’s office, Jennifer Barber.

Commissioners entered into a 10-minute executive session with Gormley and Boyles to discuss personnel matters of non-elected personnel. The executive session was necessary to protect privacy interests. Upon returning to regular session, commissioners approved a $.50 per hour pay increase for the Noxious Weed Director. The raise will take effect Oct. 1.

Also at the meeting:

Minutes from the July 24 and July 28 meetings were approved.

The next regular meeting was held Monday, Aug. 7. These minutes were not available at The Herald’s press time.