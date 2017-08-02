Brown County Genealogical Society Program to be held August 17

Most often missed in the history books we all have read is the story of sextant and undertaker of Boston’s Old North Church Robert Newman, who was responsible for lighting the belfry lanterns alerting the American Colonials that the British were coming.

Join us for what will be a very interesting evening at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, at the Brown County Genealogical Society, when Doniphan Countian mortician Paul Rhode presents this free-to-the-public story at our research center across the street west from the Brown County Courthouse, at 116 South Seventh in Hiawatha.