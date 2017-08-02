Herald Editorial: Now you see them, now you don’t!

Quite frankly, I am just a little perplexed right at the moment at the happenings within the walls of the White House. It has been six months now since Donald Trump was sworn in as the President of the United States, and the number of people who have come and gone within the administration since that time is climbing.

The changes in staff inside the Oval Office are happening so quickly and frequently that it is almost impossible to know who is in or who is out!

On Monday, the President fired Anthony Scaramucci as his communications director just 10 days after appointing him. Ten days! It seems he was replaced because the new Chief of Staff, John Kelly, did not want him around.

Kelly, who just last week was the Secretary of Homeland Security, did not think he was disciplined enough to handle the job and after Scaramucci’s profanity-laced tirade against the then Chief of Staff Reince Priebus. Kelly is probably correct.

Priebus resigned from the Chief of Staff position because reportedly he and President Trump were not seeing eye to eye. I believe, and I have read this numerous times, that Priebus did not like Scaramucci and did not want to work with him. This brings us to former Press Secretary Sean Spicer, who just recently resigned the day that Scaramucci was hired. Scaramucci was hired to replace Mike Dubke, who resigned but was reportedly being forced out as he had lost touch with the inner circle of the presidency. Are you keeping up with all of this? Wow!

I read the national news online, and I find that almost every day there is a change or a rumor of a change coming dealing with the White House staff.

I would like to think that this revolving door of appointees for these positions would finally be shut, and we could get down to the business of steering this country in the right direction.

It has been six months of constant turmoil and change, and it is time to be done with it and get down to business. We have some huge issues we need to focus on, such as healthcare and some guy over in North Korea who is intent on raining down nuclear warheads on our nation.

It is time for the President to get his staff settled upon and let them do their jobs. It is time for all of this ridiculous investigating of alleged Russian tampering with our nation to end. The Russians have been tampering in our lives ever since WWII, so why is it any different now?

Surely, we can find someone in the Washington area who can fill these staff positions and let us get to work. I am actually beginning to think that there are no people there who have the integrity to do the job whether they be a Republican or Democrat.

It seems that everyone who gets hired for any of these jobs has some kind of skeleton in their closet that appears when the door opens up.

Hopefully the hiring of the new Chief of Staff this week will end this turmoil, and we can move forward. If this charade continues and we cannot even have peace within the walls of the Oval Office, we will not be able to solve the issues that plague this country.

I would rather be focusing on the dictator in North Korea, who claims he can now dump a warhead on the city of Chicago, than I would a press secretary or whoever is not happy with his job! Let’s get it right and move forward!

Tim Kellenberger

Editor-in-Chief

The Sabetha Herald