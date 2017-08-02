Infant loss and general grief support groups available

Submitted by Krista Stallbaumer

Nemaha Valley Community Hospital (NVCH) is currently hosting two different support groups for those who have experienced the loss of an infant or for those who are grieving in other ways.

The Infant Loss Support Group is intended for those who have lost an infant at any stage of pregnancy through the first year. The group is lead by Compassionate Bereavement Care Provider Krista Stallbaumer, who specializes in traumatic grief. This group meets on a weekly basis.

If you have lost a child at an older age and are still interested in a group, contact Stallbaumer.

In addition to the Infant Loss Support Group, NVCH also hosts a general grief support group. This group is open to everyone and meets at 7 p.m. every second and fourth Thursday of each month at NVCH, in the conference room.

For more information on the Infant Loss Support Group, contact Stallbaumer at 785-336-6181, ext. 221. For more information on general grief support, please call Stallbaumer, or Sarah Kramer at 785-294-0657.