Nemaha County Farm Bureau annual meeting set for August 22

Submitted by Betty Bergman

Nemaha County Farm Bureau will be holding its annual meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 22, at the Nemaha County Community Building in Seneca, beginning with a dinner meeting at 6:30 p.m.

Reservations can be made by calling the Seneca office at 785-336-2341 or the Sabetha office at 785-300-0700.

Dr. Dan U. Thomson will be the guest speaker for the evening. Dr. Thomson is The Jones Professor of Production Medicine and Epidemiology at Kansas State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine.

He serves as the global co-leader for McDonald’s Beef Health and Welfare Committee, sits on the YUM! Animal Welfare Council and serves on the Animal Welfare Advisory Board of the Food Marketing Institute, the Beef Quality Assurance Committee of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association and the Animal Welfare committees of the American Association of Bovine Practitioners and the Academy of Veterinary Consultants.

Dr. Thomson is recognized internationally as a leader in animal welfare, beef cattle production and cattle health management. Thomson’s research and outreach has been reported in many media outlets, including CBS Evening News, USA Today, Los Angeles Times and New York Times, among others. He hosts a nationally aired veterinary television show in its sixth season on RFD TV entitled “Doc Talk” that reaches more than 45 million homes world-wide.

Dr. Thomson and his wife Cindy have four daughters — Kelly, Katelyn, Tory and Sarah. His hobbies are his daughters’ activities and a little hunting or fishing in Southwest Iowa when time allows.