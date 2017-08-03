Nemaha County Commission 7.31.17

Submitted by Mary Kay Schultejans

The Board of Nemaha County Commissioners met in regular session at 9 a.m. Monday, July 31, in the Commissioner’s Room of the Nemaha County Courthouse. Members present were Chairman Tim Burdiek, and Commissioners Dennis Henry and Gary Scoby.

Nancy Gafford with the Rural Development Association of Northeast Kansas came before the board to request the chairman’s signature on the semi-annual microloan report that needs to be submitted to the Kansas Department of Commerce. Following review of the report, Chairman Tim Burdiek signed the report as presented.

The board reviewed bids submitted for landscape work at the Nemaha County Courthouse. Commissioners made no decision concerning this issue at this time.

Department Reports

Road and Bridge and Solid Waste Supervisor Dennis Ronnebaum advised the board that:

• Bergkamp Construction will be moving in equipment today to start work on the Sabetha-Wetmore Road project that was recently approved by Commissioners.

• The county’s 2000 Low Boy trailer is broken. Commissioners advised Dennis to have the trailer repaired at this time.

• The Murphy Tractor representative said they have a 2016 John Deere loader for sale at a good price. Commissioners reviewed the quote submitted by Murphy Tractor and Equipment. Ronnebaum stated that Murphy Tractor plans to bring the loader up here for the county to demo as well. The commissioners approved the purchase of the 2016 John Deere 624K loader from Murphy Tractor and Equipment at a cost of $145,900 with trade in of the county’s 1993 John Deere 624E loader.

Sheriff Rich Vernon advised the board that the Nemaha County Jail currently is holding 10 inmates.

Also at the meeting:

The board reviewed and approved vouchers submitted by departments to be paid at the end of July.

Chairman Burdiek signed add/abate orders as presented.

The board approved the July 24 meeting minutes, with corrections noted.

The next regularly scheduled meeting was held on Monday, Aug. 7. Minutes were not available at The Herald’s press time.