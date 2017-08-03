One man is dead following two-vehicle accident

One man is dead following a two-vehicle accident involving a semi-truck and car on U.S. Highway 75.

At approximately 6:57 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, the Kansas Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle accident at the junction of Kansas Highway 20 and U.S. Highway 75.

According to the KHP, a 2015 Volvo Semi Tractor driven by Joseph Little, 46, of Page, N.D., was traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 75, when he struck a 2008 Ford Focus in the rear, which was preparing to turn onto Kansas Highway 20.

Driving the Focus was Ronald Brook, 46, of Willis. Brook was taken to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka with possible injuries.

Brook had one passenger in the car, Joseph Taisipic, 48, of Horton. Taisipic was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the KHP, everyone was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.