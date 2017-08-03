Sabetha sales tax distributions up again

Sabetha’s sales tax receipts are again rising above last year’s earnings. This is according to the July County/City Local Sales Tax Distribution Report released by the Kansas Department of Revenue.

The state issues these distributions two months after collection, so the July distribution is a reflection of May sales. This is the first distribution of Fiscal Year 2018.

Sabetha saw increased sales tax distributions in the month of July alone — $38,467.56 — an 8 percent increase from the $35,609.72 distributed in July 2016. Sabetha’s local sales tax rate is 1 percent.

With a sales tax rate increase from 1 percent to 1.5 percent that was effective in April 2017, Hiawatha is experiencing increased distributions. Hiawatha’s distributions have gone up from $61,056.80 in July 2016 to $84,983.69 in July 2017.

Holton’s distributions are down 7.7 percent, from $52,310.50 in July 2016 to $48,298.26 in July 2017. Holton’s local sales tax rate is 0.75 percent.

With a local sales tax rate of 1 percent, Seneca’s distributions also are on the rise — up 6.5 percent — from $50,760.66 in July 2016 to $54,043.64 in July 2017.

County Figures

Nemaha County also has experienced continued sales tax distribution increases. In July, Nemaha County had a 10.8 percent increase, from $152,324.88 in July 2016 to $168,799 in July 2017. Nemaha County has a local sales tax rate of 1 percent.

Meanwhile, both Brown and Jackson counties are seeing decreases.

Jackson County, with a local sales tax rate of 1.4 percent, has experienced a 5.4 percent decrease, from $139,012.32 in July 2016 to $131,562.03 in July 2017.

Brown County has experienced a decrease from $161,544.97 in July 2016 to $103,386.12 in July 2017. However, this is likely due to the county’s lowered sales tax rate, which dropped in November 2016 from 1.5 percent to 1 percent.