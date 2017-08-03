Sabetha youth attends Summit Youth Academy at Southwestern College

Submitted by Charles Olsen

Karrington Payne of Sabetha recently participated in the Summit Youth Academy at Southwestern College in Winfield.

Payne was nominated by a leader in her church to attend the United Methodist high school theology initiative from July 23-29. She also completed an application process to be accepted into the Summit.

“We were thrilled to have Karrington at the Summit this year,” said Rev. Wendy Mohler-Seib, the director of the academy. “She came to us highly recommended, and it is easy to see why. I’m excited to see how Karrington responds to God’s calling by sharing her gifts in the world.”

The Summit is a seven-day faith formation experience for those going into their junior or senior year of high school. Attendees learned about core Wesleyan beliefs in addition to studying poverty, community, and participating in vocational discernment.

Students also completed an inventory to help them understand their preferred working environments and career options. After the Summit, the students will stay connected in an online Bible study throughout the 2017-18 school year.

“Our goal is to give young disciples a deeper understanding of their faith, the challenges that our communities and neighbors face, and exposure to quality theological education so they can respond to God in a thoughtful way that promotes love, grace, kindness, and mercy in the world around them,” Mohler-Seib said. “We believe that every person is uniquely gifted to bring goodness to those around them.”

Students selected for the Summit were those who showed an interest in thinking deeply about faith, came from a Methodist or Wesleyan faith background, and had a desire to better understand where they are being called to live out their faith.

“We feel we really had the ‘best of the best’ young people at the Summit this week,” Mohler-Seib said. “Sabetha First United Methodist Church should be very proud of Karrington. I’m looking forward to receiving more nominations from Sabetha next year.”

The 2018 Summit Youth Academy will be July 22-28. Nomination and application forms are available at www.summityouthacademy.org.

Southwestern College is a private institution granting undergraduate and graduate degrees and is affiliated with the United Methodist Church. About 1,700 students attend classes at the main Winfield campus, at six professional studies sites in Kansas and Oklahoma, or online around the world.