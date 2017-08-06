Wild Times: If you will kindly recall …

I never used to pay too much attention to the various firearm manufacturers recall notices that would occasionally appear in my hunting magazines. It was not a wise decision on my part and just a few years back it came close to costing me dearly.

When it was all said and done all my flippant attitude to the notice had cost me was a Rival Crockpot that was perched in a cabinet in my kitchen. The Crockpot took a Federal Premium 100 grain .243 bullet through the midsection and died a quick death.

Other than my wife’s screaming and ranting, it was somewhat of a quiet passing for the beloved cooker. Had I paid attention to the recall notice, I could have avoided killing my Crockpot. I actually was quite fortunate — that gun could have discharged due to the faulty safety when someone was in the room passing by. It still makes me shiver when I think about it.

A few months back, I purchased a Ruger Mark IV pistol. I am a big fan of Ruger firearms. They are the working man’s gun. They are built right here in the United States, and the company totally stands behind their products.

Ruger firearms are rugged and dependable, and their prices are affordable. I took the pistol out and shot it several times. It is a wonderful piece of machinery and I totally fell in love with it. I am a big fan of the Ruger Mark series of pistols. They are really the signature firearm of Ruger.

Last week, I was perusing through one of my magazines when I spotted one of those dreaded recall notices. I stopped immediately and began to read the notice. It was from Ruger and it had to do with the Ruger Mark IV pistol. I immediately went to the Ruger website, and this is what I found.

“Ruger recently discovered that all Mark IV pistols (including 22/45 models) manufactured prior to June 2017 have the potential to discharge unintentionally if the safety is not utilized correctly. In particular, if the trigger is pulled while the safety lever is midway between the “safe” and “fire” positions [that is, the safety is not fully engaged or fully disengaged], then the firearm may not fire when the trigger is pulled. However, if the trigger is then released and the safety is then moved from the mid-position to the fire position, the pistol may fire at that time.”

Ruger then goes on to explain that so far they are not aware of any injuries occurring as of yet from this problem and that more than likely only a small number of pistols are affected by this malfunction. But to be on the safe side, Ruger is going to recall all of the pistols that have the following serial numbers.

If your Ruger pistol has a serial number that begins with “WBR,” which designated pistols manufactured in 2016, or “401,” which designated pistols manufactured in 2017, you should not fire that pistol.

If you just recently purchased a Mark IV, and the serial number begins with “500,” your pistol is just fine and it is not necessary to send it in. To get the process started with the recall, go to Ruger’s website and find the area which deals with the recall. Simply type in your serial number found on your pistol in the appropriate box and then just follow the prompts from that point on.

It is simple and easy to do. Ruger will then send you a box to put the grip assembly in to ship back to them at no cost to you. Ruger is promising a one week turnaround on the repair, and then they will ship it back to you at no cost and will give you a free cartridge magazine for the pistol for the inconvenience they have caused you.

So, the moral of the story is if you own a Ruger Mark IV pistol — the latest in the Mark series to come out — make sure you do not have one of them that needs to be sent in. This is a serious malfunction problem and could be potentially dangerous to you and those around you. Please take heed and send that gun in to get repaired.