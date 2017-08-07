Annual Morrill Days celebration to be held this weekend

Submitted by Jane Gruber

The annual Morrill Days celebration will be held this Friday and Saturday, Aug. 12 and 13. All activities will be held in the park, unless otherwise noted.

On Saturday morning, there will be a craft fair and vendors selling their wares. A petting zoo will be available beginning at 10 a.m.

Kids’ games and a garden tractor pull will begin at 11 a.m. A variety of kids’ activities, sno cones, and face painting also will be available.

The Morrill Tip Top 4-H Club will be sponsoring a lunch stand from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

A downtown parade will be held at 2 p.m., featuring the Shriners from St. Joseph, Mo., and the Christian Motorcycle Club from Hiawatha, as well as other local floats and entries. Kids are encouraged to decorate their bikes and/or pets to lead the parade. Awards will be given for the “best decorated bike and pet.”

After the parade, a Hot Wheels race will be held at 3:30 p.m.

A smoked pork dinner with all the fixings will be served in the cool comfort of the Morrill Community Center from 5 to 7:30 p.m.

To complete the day’s festivities, the Morrill Baptist Church is sponsoring a craft session for children at 6:30 p.m. The children will be constructing cars to use at the “drive-in” kids’ movie, which begins at 7:30 p.m., followed by a family movie at 8:30 p.m. Movie goers are asked to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets.

On Sunday morning, a community church service will be held at 10:30 a.m. in the Morrill Community Center.

Throughout the weekend, a co-ed softball tournament will be held, and food will be available.

Morrill Days is sponsored by the Morrill Community Chamber of Commerce. Please come and join the Morrill community in this annual celebration.

Contact Bob Baumgartner at 785-285-2738 if you would like to participate as a crafter or vendor in the park.