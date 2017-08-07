Blood donations urgently needed in the final weeks of summer

Submitted by Samantha Pollard

The American Red Cross urges blood donors to give in the final weeks of summer to help overcome a chronic summer blood shortage.

In August, regular donors may delay giving as final summer vacations are planned and back-to-school activities ramp up. To fully meet the needs of hospital patients in the coming days and weeks, donations are urgently needed from new and current donors.

Those who donated blood earlier this summer may be eligible to donate again. Blood can be safely donated every 56 days, and Power Red cells can be donated every 112 days.

Local drives scheduled are as follows:

Bern: noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, at the Community Center at 416 Main Street;

Seneca: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, at the Community Building at 1500 Community Drive;

Axtell: noon to 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, at the Community Building/Legion Hall at 207 Fifth Street.

As a special thank you, those who come out to give blood or platelets with the Red Cross now through Aug. 31, will be emailed a $5 Target eGiftCard.

Appointments can be scheduled by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). To help reduce wait times, donors are encouraged to make appointments and complete the RapidPass online health history questionnaire at redcrossblood.org/RapidPass.