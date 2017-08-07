Carrie Strahm is new CISR designee

The designation of Certified Insurance Service Representative (CISR) has been conferred upon Carrie Strahm, personal lines manager of SBS Insurance Agency in Sabetha, after her successful completion of five, one-day courses covering all areas of insurance risks and exposures, followed by extensive examinations.

The CISR Program – available to insurance professionals in all 50 states and Puerto Rico – is distinguished from other programs of its kind by an annual continuing education requirement, which ensures that designees stay current on the important policy changes and trends within the industry.

The CISR designation is awarded by the Society of CISR, a not-for-profit organization and member of The National Alliance for Insurance Education and Research, the nation’s premier provider of insurance and risk management education. Currently there are more than 70,000 participants in the Society of CISR Program and more than 27,000 individuals holding the CISR designation.