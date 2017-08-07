Cost share applications available for cover crop establishment

Submitted Kerry Wedel

The Delaware River WRAPS (Watershed Restoration and Protection Strategy) provides financial assistance for installation of best management practices on agricultural lands located in designated priority areas of the Delaware River Watershed. The Delaware WRAPS is currently seeking applications for cost share assistance to establish cover crops on cropland located within these areas.

A cover crop is a non-cash crop planted to provide seasonal cover for conservation purposes such as improved soil health, erosion control, enhanced infiltration, nutrient management and weed suppression. Cover crops can also provide supplemental forage for livestock.

Cost share funding is available to reduce the financial risk of trying cover crops for agricultural producers who have not yet adopted cover crops as part of their regular cropping program. The cost share rate for cover crop establishment is 70 percent for the cost of seed and planting up to a maximum of $30 per acre and $3,000 per producer per year.

Application Information

• Application deadline is Friday, Sept. 1, 2017

• Practices must be implemented on cropland located within a designated WRAPS priority area for cropland, livestock or gully erosion best management practices

• Applications will be reviewed and funding decisions made by a Stakeholder Leadership Team, comprised of area landowners, producers and natural resource professionals

Interested producers should act quickly to take advantage of this opportunity. Contact Kerry Wedel, Delaware River WRAPS Coordinator, at 785-284-3422 or kwedel@delawarewraps.com, or visit the Delaware River WRAPS website at www.delawarewraps.com to get more information on program guidelines, designated WRAPS priority areas and to obtain an application form.

Information is also available at conservation district offices in Atchison, Brown, Jackson, Jefferson and Nemaha counties.