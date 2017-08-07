Marvin and Karen Kohlmeier
Marvin and Karen Kohlmeier celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 7, 2017.
Marvin and Karen were married in a double ceremony with Marvin’s sister Joyce and her husband Melvin Paulsen, at the Christ the King of the Lutheran Church in Salina on Aug. 7, 1967. The newspaper headline announcing the double ceremony read, “Sister and Brother are wed in Double Ceremony.”
Marvin and Karen celebrated their 50th anniversary in Kansas City with their three children and their families all gathered. Children Jada and her husband Mark Keehn and their two children Gage, 8, and Mara, 6, of Auburn, Ala; Kam and her husband Kevin Lawler of Overland Park; and Jace and his wife Jill and their daughters Kali, 8, Quinn, 7, and Raena, 5, of Los Altos, Calif., planned various activities for the celebration.
The Sabetha Herald 8/9/2017
