Nemaha County District Court 8.4.17

CRIMINAL CASES FINISHED (DISMISSAL INCLUDED)

Tyson Dunworth of Topeka, plea of no contest to Count 1 battery, a Class B misdemeanor and Count 3 felony theft, a level 9 nonperson felony. Counts 2 and 4 dismissed. Sentenced to the Kansas Department of Corrections eight months on Count 3; six months jail on Count 3, to run concurrent. Suspended for 12 months supervised probation with Community Corrections. Ordered to pay $1,258 fines, fees and costs

Anthony Newcomb of Sabetha, plea of no contest to Count 1, felony violations of the Kansas Offender Registration Act, a level 6 person felony. Counts 2 and 3 dismissed. Sentenced to 24 months in KDOC, suspended to 24 months supervised probation with Community Corrections. Ordered to pay $1,483 fines, fees and costs

State of Kansas versus Cassandra L. Elliott, case dismissed.

CRIMINAL DIVERSION

Ciara Vangordon of Kansas City, battery and criminal deprivation of property, $358 fines, fees and costs.

Richelle Greenwood of Fairbury, Neb., driving under the influence, endangering a child and speeding, $1,658 fines, fees and costs.

Frank Pruiksma of Topeka, giving a worthless check, $391.15 fines, fees and costs.

Dalton Rottinghaus of Seneca, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, liquor, purchase by minor, transporting an open container, $558 fines, fees and costs.

LIMITED CASES FINISHED

Capital One Bank vs. Shawna Vandiver, default judgment to the plaintiff in the amount of $1,252.49 plus interest and fees.

Jefferson Capital Systems LLC, vs. Virgil Vaughn, default judgment to the plaintiff in the amount of $1,953.59 plus interest and fees.

Capital One Bank vs. Shawna Vandiver, default judgment to the plaintiff in the amount of $1,252.49 plus interest and fees.

Capital City Oral Surgery P.A. vs. Douglas Jones, default judgment to the plaintiff in the amount of $105 plus interest and fees.

Galt Ventures, LLC, vs. James Johnson, default judgment in the amount of $464.09 plus interest and fees.

TRAFFIC

Shirley Smith of Leesburg, Ga., speeding 83/65, $201 fines and fees.

Monte Harris of Onaga, dismissed.

Kourtney Tijerina of Sabetha, dismissed.

Anamaria Dominguez of Bern, dismissed.

Dennis Barrett of Oneida, dismissed.

Heather Blomstedt of Omaha, Neb., speeding 75/65, $153 fines and fees.

TRAFFIC DIVERSIONS

Eric Enneking of Seneca, driving under the influence, $1,058 fines, fees and costs.

Donna King of Montreal, Mo., speeding, $221 fines, fees and costs.

Chase Stallbaumer of Seneca, speeding, $467 fines, fees and costs.

Kathleen Carlson of Paris, Texas, speeding, $203 fines, fees and costs.

Haley Holthaus of Centralia, improper passing of school bus, $308 fines, fees and costs.

Mark Antoine of Marysville, speeding, $307 fines, fees and costs.

Keith McCartney of Falls City, Neb., speeding, $301 fines, fees and costs.

Sydney Schmelzle of Seneca, license restrictions and driving on left in no passing zone, $333 fines, fees and costs.