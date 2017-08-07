Nemaha County Sheriff 8.4.17

ARRESTS

Steven Thorne, 21, of Kelly bonded out on July 31 on a $500 cash bond with a court date of Aug. 29 at 9:30 a.m.

Heath Heston was released on $2,000 surety bond on Aug. 1 with a court date of Aug. 29 at 2 p.m.

David Remmers, 31, of Axtell was booked into Nemaha County Jail on Aug. 2 on a Nemaha County failure to appear warrant. He was released on a $500 own recognizance bond. His next court date is Aug. 29 at 10 a.m.

Bethany A. Cain, 23, of Harveyville was booked into the Nemaha County Jail on Aug. 3 on a Nemaha County warrant for failure to appear, and on a Jefferson County warrant for failure to appear. Cain remains in custody and bond has been denied on both cases.

ACCIDENTS

At 8:50 p.m. Thursday, July 27, Amber Summers, 22, of Seneca was traveling westbound on Kansas Highway 9 at M Road when she struck a deer. Summers was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Pickup. Damage was estimated at more than $1,000.

At 12:14 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, Bryant M. Stallbaumer, 18, of Seneca was traveling eastbound on Kansas Highway 9, 0.3 mile west of B Road when he struck a deer. He was driving a 1999 Ford Mustang GT. Damage was estimated at more than $1,000.

REPORTED CRIMES / INCIDENT RESPONSES

Sometime between 9 p.m. Monday, July 31, and 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, an unknown person broke two windows out on a building at 8508 Madison in Oneida. Approximately $50 damage was estimated.