Nemaha County Sheriff 8.7.17

ARRESTS

Steven E. Foster was released to the custody of Shawnee County on Aug. 4 for a warrant. He posted a $2,500 surety bond on the Nemaha County charge on Aug. 1 and was given a court date of Aug. 22.

Bryanna Browning, 34, of Sabetha turned herself in on a worthless check warrant. She bonded out on the same day on a $670 cash bond. Her court date is scheduled for Sept. 5 at 9:30 a.m.

REPORTED CRIMES / INCIDENT RESPONSES

NMSO responded to a vandalism report on Aug. 3 at the Wetmore Schools. Sometime between 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, and 7 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, an unknown person or persons entered the school buildings, including the attendance center and ball field concession stand, and caused various damage throughout. At this time, the investigation is ongoing and the value of damage has not been determined. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office.