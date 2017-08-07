Sabetha Raptors players receive honors

The 2017 Kanzaland American Legion Baseball NEKL All-League Team has been named, as well as the 2017 NEKL McDonald’s “Players of the Game.”

Five Sabetha Raptors players made the cut for the All-League Team: Brandon Brownlee, catcher; Blake Frey, outfielder; Joe Gruber, utility; Brett Stallbaumer, utility; and Brayden Becker, pitcher. The Raptors finished the 2017 season 24-12.

Throughout the season, the Sabetha Raptors won the Preseason NEKL Tournament title for the first time since 2009, as well as claiming first place in the Marysville Classic.

The 2017 NEKL Legion Baseball McDonald’s “Player of the Game” on KNZA and KMZA also was released.

Seth Burdick was the Player of the Game for the June 4 game versus Leavenworth, in which Burdick went 2-3 with two doubles, three runs scored and was walked once.

Gruber was named the Player of the Game for the June 4 game against Oskaloosa. Gruber pitched seven innings this game, allowing one run on six hits while walking two batters and striking out seven.

Preston Bruning was named Player of the Game for the June 14 and the July 17 games. During the June 14 game, Bruning went 3-4 with a two-run home run, two RBIs and one run scored. During the July 17 game, Bruning went 3-3, with one double and two runs scored.