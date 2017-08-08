Brown County Commission

The Board of Brown County Commissioners met in regular session on Monday, Aug. 7, with the following members present: Chairman Steve Roberts, and Commissioners Dwight Kruse and Keith Olsen. Also present were County Clerk Melissa Gormley and Deputy County Clerk Dawn Boyles. County Attorney Kevin Hill was present for a portion of the meeting.

John Calhoon, Horton City Police Chief, and Tim Lentz, Horton City Mayor, discussed the county-wide dispatch proposal.

The Commission discussed Bridge OS-174. The bridge is owned by Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks. The Commission supports the bridge being closed.

Budget Hearing

The commissioners held the 2018 budget hearing. The commissioners accepted the 2018 Brown County budget, set at $10.3 million, as published.

Department Reports

Undersheriff Randy Linck reported that there are 30 inmates — 25 males and five females — in the Brown County Jail.

Linck also discussed with commissioners the purchase of a new Dodge Durango.

Also at the meeting:

The commissioners approved and signed the White Cloud Casino’s application for a Cereal Malt Beverage license.

The commissioners approved the Aug. 2 payroll as follows: General, $64,455.73; Road and Bridge, $17,351.27; Election, $1,625.77; Technology, $895.94; Appraiser, $6,680.14; Noxious Weed, $2,327.84; ACC, $6,003.74; JJA Core, $6,696.86; ACE Fund, $152.09; Services for Elderly, $2,175; Solid Waste, $2,430.82; Special MVT, $1,474; Employee Benefits FICA,$ 7,285.99; and Employee Benefits KPERS, $7,757.24. After State Unemployment/Workers Compensation of $161.43 and Insurance of $1,738.65 were taken out, the total was $125,412.35.

The commissioners held a 10-minute executive session on non-elected personnel with the three commissioners and Gormley present to discuss personnel matters of non elected personnel to protect privacy interests. Following the executive session, no binding action was taken.

The commissioners approved the July 31 special meeting minutes.

The next meeting will be held on Monday, Aug. 14.