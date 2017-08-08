Nemaha County Commission 8.7.2017

Submitted by Mary Kay Schultejans

The Board of Nemaha County Commissioners met in regular session on Monday, Aug. 7, in the Commissioner’s Room of the Nemaha County Courthouse. The meeting was called to order by Chairman Tim Burdiek leading the flag salute. Present also were Commissioners Dennis Henry and Gary Scoby, Road and Bridge/Solid Waste Supervisor Dennis Ronnebaum, Office Manager Kathy Haverkamp, and County Clerk Mary Kay Schultejans recording the minutes.

Department Reports

Ronnebaum advised the board that:

• Bergkamp Construction started work last week on the Fidelity Road and then will be moving to the Sabetha-Wetmore Road.

• Bergkamp Construction is planning to hold a demonstration where they are working on the Fidelity Road on Tuesday, Aug. 8. Ronnebaum let commissioners know that several area counties have been invited to the demonstration.

• He needs some more days of hot weather yet in order to finish all of the chipping and sealing that he wanted to get done this summer.

Ronnebaum came back before the board to share with commissioners a letter received by the Nemaha County Historical Society concerning heavy truck travel over Bridge A-10 in Clear Creek Township, which has been designated as a historical bridge. Commissioners reviewed this letter with County Attorney Brad Lippert.

Senior Services/Public Transit Director Diane Yunghans and Transit Dispatcher/Administrative Assistant Marie Weaver came before the board to let commissioners know that Life Care Center of Seneca will have to pay the regular rate for any transit trips that the county would run for them. Discussion was held concerning applying for a grant for a new senior center in Seneca, as well.

Freda Dobbins came before the board to speak to commissioners about use of the Community Building following the Nemaha County Fair every year.

Also at the meeting:

Chairman Burdiek signed paperwork for the Bern Fire District No. 4 Kan-Step Grant as presented.

Chairman Burdiek signed the United States Census 2020 Registration Form as presented as well.

The board conducted the canvass of the USD No. 380 Special Bond Election held in the county on Aug. 1.

The board reviewed and approved the minutes from the July 31 meeting.

The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held at 9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 14.

Commissioners will not meet at all the week of Aug. 21.