‘Fiabesco’ — a tale of a dream come true

Morgan Miller of Horton helps others feel confident with who they are in her boutique clothing store — Fiabesco. She encourages women to “be bold, be brave, be beautiful.”

Once upon a time — a year ago to be exact — Morgan Miller made her fairy tale come true when she opened her boutique clothing store, Fiabesco, in downtown Horton.

It is no coincidence that Fiabesco — pronounced “fee a ves co” — is Italian for “fairy tale.” Miller truly feels her business journey has been just that.

“Fiabesco was chosen as the name of my boutique for many reasons. It’s elegant and it truly illustrates my boutique,” Miller writes on her blog. “It’s the way owning a boutique makes me feel and, most importantly, it’s the way my customers should feel when both shopping and wearing Fiabesco.”

Once Upon a Dream

Walking through the pale pink door of Fiabesco, customers are greeted by Miller’s bubbly personality and cheerful smile and an enchanting ambiance. With soft pinks, blues and purples on the walls and sparkling chandeliers hanging delicately from the ceiling, Miller hopes customers get that “fairy tale feeling.”

“Every time you walk through Fiabesco’s doors, you should get a princess, fairy tale feeling,” Miller said. “It’s very much a feeling shopping experience from the moment you walk in.”

Owning a business was a dream Miller has had for a while, one that became a reality in June 2015, when she founded her online Fiabesco boutique.

“I have always loved clothes, dressing up and really all things fashion,” Miller said. “I always knew I wanted to run my own business and what better business than something you are truly passionate about.”

“Fiabesco was founded on a big dream and a lot of hard work,” Miller writes on her blog.

Miller spent a year making Fiabesco a name to remember. She sold clothing online through her website, hosted trunk shows and traveled to area communities to show clothing at events.

In June 2016, her efforts were rewarded when she had an opportunity to open a storefront in Horton. In August 2016, the storefront opened at 841 Central Avenue, beginning a new chapter in her journey.

Miller’s online inventory began with mostly tops and pants, but the store’s physical inventory has evolved to include sandals, shoes, jewelry and purses. She carries sizes small through 3XL in a variety of styles and brands.

While some clothing stores cater to certain ages, Fiabesco focuses more on the trends.

“If you love the latest fashion trends, then you definitely need to be in Fiabesco,” Miller said.

Most customers who frequent Fiabesco are searching for a comfortable trendy look that they can wear and feel confident. Miller adds new, affordable women’s fashion items sometimes daily and sometimes weekly or biweekly.

“It really depends on what’s going on,” she said. “We may have events in the store or we may have something big happening in town, or I may just be busy for no reason!”

Miller takes special care in selecting items to sell in Fiabesco. Her criteria include quality, style and comfort.

Miller’s mission is that all her customers feel welcome and comfortable in their shopping experience.

When shopping at Fiabesco, Miller said you “are not just buying clothes,” she said. Miller loves to help coordinate outfits and offer fashion advice as she visits with her customers. It is Miller’s hope that her customers leave Fiabesco feeling relieved and confident with their purchases.

“Fiabesco is about encouraging others, about lifting up women instead of putting them down and helping others,” she writes on her blog. “Fiabesco is about loving who you are and challenging yourself to be even more.”

“I have learned so much over the last year about myself,” Miller said. “I have learned that I love making other women feel great about themselves, and I love empowering them to see themselves through someone else’s eyes.”

Miller also enjoys inspiring others and says she even gleans inspiration from them.

“I see a lot of good in Fiabesco,” Miller said. “I see the potential to change a lot of women’s lives for the better in the way that they see themselves. When you have confidence on your side, you can do anything.”

Fiabesco is located at 841 Central Avenue in Horton. The shop is open Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, noon to 5 p.m., Thursday, noon to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon.. Follow Fiabesco on Facebook or visit the website at https://www.fiabescoclothingco.com. For more information, contact store owner Morgan Miller via email at fiabescoboutique@gmail.com or by phone at 785-991-1485.

About Morgan

Miller graduated from Kansas Wesleyan University in 2015 with a triple degree in business management, business marketing and business leadership.

Miller and her husband David have three children between them — Audrey, Cordell and Maizleigh. Miller is the daughter of Kenny and Kalynn Miller of Sabetha and Jim and Lana Schuetz of Effingham, and the granddaughter of Betty and Leo Kellenberger of Sabetha.